Tonye Faloughi-Ekezi Shares Her Inspiring Story of Motherhood & Advocacy on “Crushing on My Girlfriends” Podcast

In this episode of “Crushing on My Girlfriends” podcast with Chinedu Iroche, Tonye Faloughi–Ekezie shares the inspiring story of how her newborn’s down syndrome diagnosis redirected her life’s trajectory.

Like many women, Tonye has faced the challenging reality of navigating life after becoming a mother, particularly as a parent to a child with special needs. Faced with ensuring as regular a life as possible for her differently abled daughter, she became an author, a creator, an advocate and a hero for the underrepresented in society.

In this conversation with Chinedu, she shares the emotional and empowering but often humorous journey that led her to create Simone’s Oasis, a platform that uses storytelling and creative arts to raise awareness and advocate for children with special needs.

Watch below: