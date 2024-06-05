Connect with us

Thea Sommerseth & Chinedu Iroche Journey Through Time on This Episode of "Crushing On My Girlfriends" Podcast

L.A.X Opens 2024 with New Single "Loke"

Chukwuka Edeogu Makes His Directorial Debut With Short Film "Orange Bowl" Starring Funke Williams

Fireboy DML's "Everyday" Music Video feat. Bloody Civilian is a Love Story

Ayra Starr Takes Us Behind The Scenes of her "Last Heartbreak Song" Video feat. Giveon

Òlòtūré's Fight Continues! Watch the Trailer of the Sequel "Òlòtūré: The Journey"

Colin & Penelope's Love Story Continues in "Bridgerton" Season 3 Part 2 | Watch Trailer

Akah & Claire Nnani Get Real About Finances, Growth & More in New Video

MC Policy Shares His Inspiring Journey from Immigrant to Entertainer on the "Road to Success" Podcast

Watch Tems Deliver A Captivating Tiny Desk Performance Previewing "Born in the Wild"

Chinedu Iroche’s guest on this episode of “Crushing On My Girlfriends” podcast is Thea Sommerseth, the chief executive officer of Diwala, a platform that makes it easy to issue, share and verify credentials.

In this chat with Chinedu, Thea shares the learnings of the past that have shaped her present and what it all means for her bright future. They talk about business, family, sports, relationships, her nomadic spirit and lots more.

“The challenge that you learn as an entrepreneur, I will always say, is having full transparency on yourself – for the good and for the bad,” says Thea on entrepreneurship.

Watch here:

.
