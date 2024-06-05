Thea Sommerseth & Chinedu Iroche Journey Through Time on This Episode of “Crushing On My Girlfriends” Podcast

Chinedu Iroche’s guest on this episode of “Crushing On My Girlfriends” podcast is Thea Sommerseth, the chief executive officer of Diwala, a platform that makes it easy to issue, share and verify credentials.

In this chat with Chinedu, Thea shares the learnings of the past that have shaped her present and what it all means for her bright future. They talk about business, family, sports, relationships, her nomadic spirit and lots more.

“The challenge that you learn as an entrepreneur, I will always say, is having full transparency on yourself – for the good and for the bad,” says Thea on entrepreneurship.

Watch here:

.