Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Chukwuka Edeogu Makes His Directorial Debut With Short Film "Orange Bowl" Starring Funke Williams

BN TV Music

Fireboy DML's "Everyday" Music Video feat. Bloody Civilian is a Love Story

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Takes Us Behind The Scenes of her "Last Heartbreak Song" Video feat. Giveon

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Òlòtūré's Fight Continues! Watch the Trailer of the Sequel "Òlòtūré: The Journey"

BN TV Movies & TV

Colin & Penelope's Love Story Continues in "Bridgerton" Season 3 Part 2 | Watch Trailer

BN TV Relationships

Akah & Claire Nnani Get Real About Finances, Growth & More in New Video

BN TV Career

MC Policy Shares His Inspiring Journey from Immigrant to Entertainer on the "Road to Success" Podcast

BN TV Music

Watch Tems Deliver A Captivating Tiny Desk Performance Previewing "Born in the Wild"

BN TV Music

The Competition Tightens! See Who Made it to Top 9 on "Nigerian Idol" (Live Performances Inside)

BN TV Cuisine

Spice Up Your Dishes with Raphiat's Lifestyle DIY Lemon Pepper Seasoning Recipe

BN TV

Chukwuka Edeogu Makes His Directorial Debut With Short Film “Orange Bowl” Starring Funke Williams

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Chukwuka Edeogu, the cinematographer behind Fedworks Film, steps into directing with his debut short film “Orange Bowl.”

“Working on my short film directing debut – Orange Bowl – has marked the beginning of a personal journey for me,” says Chukwuka. “Telling the stories that need to be told, while paying intentional attention to filmmaking as an art,” he says, announcing the trailer of the film.

Directed by Chuwkwuka himself and co-produced by Abisola Yussuf and Ifeoluwa Fatogun, “Orange Bowl” tackles sexual assault and its aftermath. The film follows a character’s journey of healing and resilience. It stars Funke Williams (Blessing, in “Gangs of Lagos”) as its lead character alongside George Victor and Zeph Obayangbon.

Watch the trailer below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by F E D W O R K S (@fedworks)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Augustine Mabiama is Challenging Educational Norms & Building An African Fashion Brand in Cameroon

Understanding Love, Relationships and Differences

Do Your Tweets Truly Reflect Who You Are?

Kechi Okwuchi Discusses Living Beyond Her Scars & Being an Inspiration in Today’s “Doing Life With…”

Chaste Inegbedion: How Do We Create a Society That Doesn’t Normalise Period Shaming?
css.php