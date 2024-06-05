Chukwuka Edeogu Makes His Directorial Debut With Short Film “Orange Bowl” Starring Funke Williams

Chukwuka Edeogu, the cinematographer behind Fedworks Film, steps into directing with his debut short film “Orange Bowl.”

“Working on my short film directing debut – Orange Bowl – has marked the beginning of a personal journey for me,” says Chukwuka. “Telling the stories that need to be told, while paying intentional attention to filmmaking as an art,” he says, announcing the trailer of the film.

Directed by Chuwkwuka himself and co-produced by Abisola Yussuf and Ifeoluwa Fatogun, “Orange Bowl” tackles sexual assault and its aftermath. The film follows a character’s journey of healing and resilience. It stars Funke Williams (Blessing, in “Gangs of Lagos”) as its lead character alongside George Victor and Zeph Obayangbon.

Watch the trailer below: