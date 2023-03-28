The Official Trailer for “Gangs of Lagos” Is Finally Here!

The first trailer for Jade Osiberu‘s action-packed crime thriller, “Gangs of Lagos,” is finally here. And one word to describe it is… intense!

Set in Isale Eko, Lagos, the movie follows a group of childhood friends as they navigate their destiny in a bustling city. The film features a star-studded cast, including Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Chiké, Tobi Bakre, Bimbo Ademoye, and more.

“Gangs of Lagos” is Prime Video’s first African original movie, premiering exclusively on the streaming platform on April 7th.

Watch the trailer below: