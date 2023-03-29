Damson Idris Reveals Why He Chose Not To Keep His Relationship Private in Candid Interview with Complex Magazine

Damson Idris is the star on the cover of the Complex Magazine March issue. The “Snowfall” star looked absolutely breathtaking in the different fly outfits styled by Corey T. Stokes and in the stunning photographs taken by Mihailo Andic.

In his chat with Complex’s Speedy Morman, Damson opens up about saying goodbye to Franklin Saint, the character that gave him his big Hollywood break, focusing his attention on new projects, learning to play the saxophone, how he remains humble, how Jay-Z helped his career, what’s next for him after “Snowfall”, his brief stint in stand-up comedy, his relationship with Lori Harvey, his friendship with Tyler The Creator, and lots more.

See excerpts of his interview below:

On His Birth Name

Wow. You’re good. It’s actually Adamson. That’s the name I was born with, and then my mom just changed it from really young. She was just like, yeah, I’m gonna change it to Damson.

The Reason for the Name Change

I don’t wanna say why. But she changed it, man. Adam would’ve been kind of cool though. Adam means “the father of all nations.” You know. It’s a strong name. I’m also named after my grandfather.

On Why He Chose Not to Keep His Relationship and Love Life Private

I don’t know. I guess I’m just growing. I’m just learning. I’m not letting certain things affect me and I’m also understanding that life is life and that social media is social media. Sometimes you may do different things. Sometimes you may act out of touch sometimes, but you learn. People are able to look at those choices and learn. With my private life today, with my relationship today, uh, it’s great. Life is great and I’m just moving forward.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by COMPLEX (@complex)

If It Was Tough for Him and Lori Harvey to Keep Their Relationship a Secret

Yeah. It is tough to keep those things a secret, but you know, our lives are under a magnifying glass. And people need to understand that people are people. People in the public eye are people. As I said, it’s great and life is great.

On How Jay-Z Helped His Career

Oh, Hov didn’t offer that up. I had to ask him. But he’s done many things for me over the years. He’s always supported me. He supports everyone. He supports so many people that you don’t even know. Like, genuinely I should tell everyone this right now. If you ever run into Jay-Z, just say thank you and keep it moving because he is definitely a pioneer of the culture, but of everything. And I’ve never told him this, but he’s a huge idol of mine. Thank you for that reference. I won’t tell you how it happened, because there are a couple more favors I might need in the future. But yeah, he hooked me up with that. Rich Paul did too. Tommy Schlamme. Eric Schrier. Sorry Schyrer. A bunch of people hooked me up. You know, they’re people who just believe in me. Believe in this journey that I’m on and, and yeah, I’m gonna repay a favor to the people who come behind me too.

Read the interview here.

You can also watch the interview below: