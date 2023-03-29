Trevor Noah Set to Host Prime Video’s First South African Original “LOL: Last One Laughing”

Following his exit from “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah is returning to his roots as the host of Prime Video’s first South African original series.

The show will be a six-part unscripted comedy series and will launch in early 2024. It will feature 10 renowned South African comedians and entertainers competing against each other to see who can keep a straight face while trying to make their opponents laugh. The grand prize of 1 million Rand (over $50,000) will be donated to the winner’s chosen South African charity.

Trevor Noah expressed his excitement for the opportunity to host “LOL” and connect with his home audience while also working alongside his fellow South African comedy stars. “I’m excited to be back home to host Prime Video’s first South African Original, ‘LOL: Last One Laughing,’ and to have a chance to connect with my home audience. I am equally delighted for the opportunity to be working alongside my fellow home-grown comedy stars on a show that not only entertains but gives back to the South African production and charity communities,” he said in a press statement.

“LOL” is an adaptation of a franchise that Amazon is producing in more than 20 countries. Comedian and entertainer, Basketmouth is the host of the Nigerian edition, which will premiere later this year.

“We are delighted to be announcing Trevor’s momentous return home to South Africa as the host of Prime Video’s first South African original, LOL: Last One Laughing,” added Ned Mitchell, head of Africa and Middle East Originals, Prime Video. “Comedy, in all its forms, shines among South Africa’s most valuable treasures. Together with an A-list roster of this country’s incredible home-grown comedic talent competing for a great charitable cause, Trevor and Prime Video are demonstrating the depth of our shared ambition to invest and elevate the very best of South Africa for audiences locally and around the world.”