Trevor Noah Is Leaving “The Daily Show”

After seven years of hosting “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah says his “time is up” and he wants to carry on exploring other parts of his life.

He has hosted the talk show since taking over from Jon Stewart in 2015. He said the timing of his departure would be announced later and that he would continue as host in the meantime. Since taking over as host of the Daily Show on Comedy Central, he’s become a household name throughout the world and the recipient of a slew of industry honours.

On Thursday night, Trevor Noah made the news at the end of his show. He thanked the people who worked on the show and its loyal fans for an “amazing seven years”, adding: “It’s been wild, truly wild”.