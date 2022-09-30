BN TV
Trevor Noah Is Leaving “The Daily Show”
After seven years of hosting “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah says his “time is up” and he wants to carry on exploring other parts of his life.
He has hosted the talk show since taking over from Jon Stewart in 2015. He said the timing of his departure would be announced later and that he would continue as host in the meantime. Since taking over as host of the Daily Show on Comedy Central, he’s become a household name throughout the world and the recipient of a slew of industry honours.
On Thursday night, Trevor Noah made the news at the end of his show. He thanked the people who worked on the show and its loyal fans for an “amazing seven years”, adding: “It’s been wild, truly wild”.
I remember when we first started… so many people didn’t believe in us. It was a crazy bet to make. I still think it was a crazy choice, this random African. I just [find] myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected.
I’ve loved hosting this show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges, it’s been one of my greatest joys. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time. I realised there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss just being everywhere and doing everything.
I’m really grateful to a network who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world. I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of felt like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I came in for a tour of what the previous show was, and then the next thing I know I was handed the keys.
All I can say is thank you very much.
A lot of A-list celebrities from all over the world have been on the show, including Nigerian superstars Davido, Burna Boy, David Oyelowo, Nneka Ogwumike, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and many more.