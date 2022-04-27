Bose Ogulu, Forthcoming Album & More Takeaways from Burna Boy’s Interview with Trevor Noah on “The  Daily Show”

Burna Boy was a guest on “The Daily Show” hosted by Trevor Noah recently, and they had so much to talk about and catch up on.

The Grammy winner discussed making his critically acclaimed album “Twice As Tall” on Zoom, having his mum, Bose Ogulu, as his manager, and becoming the first Nigerian artist to sell out Madison Square Garden.

On how he was able to record the “African Giant” album during the pandemic using Zoom:

It’s not like Zoom has a recording studio. It was basically the laptop with all the parties involved and while we are making music and stuff, everyone was like “this is the song we have to choose,” and it just worked out.

Artistes Burna Boy dreamt of working with and was shocked when it came to reality:

Everyone on my last album and the previous. Like working with Angélique Kidjo on the previous one and working with Youssou N’Dour. Like these are people that I watched on TV when I was in pampers. Seeing them in real life and actually making music with them and getting the love. Sometimes it gets kind of weird because I’m like ‘My mum loves you.”

On having his mom as his manager:

It’s not all peaches and roses, but it’s a lot of food and that makes me happy enough.

Hinting at his next music project and the release date, he said, “It’s going to come out on a day everyone celebrates for themselves when it’s their own day.” Trevor replied, “Okay, I don’t know what that means but I feel it. You have just left me with a riddle to figure out. I’m like, is it a Friday, is it a birthday, is it a Sunday?…depends on the day you celebrate what you do.” Burna Boy added, “It’s not what you do. It’s not everybody in the world that has a job you know. But this, everybody, has it. Everybody has a day to celebrate.”

Watch the interview below: