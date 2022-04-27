Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

Bose Ogulu, Forthcoming Album & More Takeaways from Burna Boy's Interview with Trevor Noah on "The  Daily Show"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

If You've Ever Had Any Interest in Intellectual Property, This Episode of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet" is For You!

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Bloopers & Outtakes! This Bonus Episode of "Ndani Real Talk" is Hilarious

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Marcy & Diana discuss their various audition experiences in Nigeria and other countries on "Naija Girls Dish"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Nollywood Stars Reminisce Their Various Film Roles With The #TheyCallMe Challenge

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Kemi Adetiba, Kunle Remi & Nancy Isime among Nollywood stars to look out for in Netflix's first African podcast "Never Late | African Time"

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch this Hilarious Episode of Accelerate TV's "Visa on Arrival" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

This Has To Be One of the Most Romantic Adekunle Gold & Simi Moments Ever | Watch

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Uti Nwachukwu Tells it All in this Interview #WithChude

BN TV Music Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Beautiful Highlights from Tim Godfrey & Erica Katrina's White Wedding

BN TV

Bose Ogulu, Forthcoming Album & More Takeaways from Burna Boy’s Interview with Trevor Noah on “The  Daily Show”

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Burna Boy was a guest on “The Daily Show” hosted by Trevor Noah recently, and they had so much to talk about and catch up on.

The Grammy winner discussed making his critically acclaimed album “Twice As Tall” on Zoom, having his mum, Bose Ogulu, as his manager, and becoming the first Nigerian artist to sell out Madison Square Garden.

On how he was able to record the “African Giant” album during the pandemic using Zoom:

It’s not like Zoom has a recording studio. It was basically the laptop with all the parties involved and while we are making music and stuff, everyone was like “this is the song we have to choose,” and it just worked out.

Artistes Burna Boy dreamt of working with and was shocked when it came to reality:

Everyone on my last album and the previous. Like working with Angélique Kidjo on the previous one and working with Youssou N’Dour. Like these are people that I watched on TV when I was in pampers. Seeing them in real life and actually making music with them and getting the love. Sometimes it gets kind of weird because I’m like ‘My mum loves you.”

On having his mom as his manager

It’s not all peaches and roses, but it’s a lot of food and that makes me happy enough.

Hinting at his next music project and the release date, he said, “It’s going to come out on a day everyone celebrates for themselves when it’s their own day.” Trevor replied, “Okay, I don’t know what that means but I feel it. You have just left me with a riddle to figure out. I’m like, is it a Friday, is it a birthday, is it a Sunday?…depends on the day you celebrate what you do.” Burna Boy added, “It’s not what you do. It’s not everybody in the world that has a job you know. But this, everybody, has it. Everybody has a day to celebrate.”

Watch the interview below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

Biodun Da’Silva: What Does Success Mean to You?

Ayobami Esther: Rants of An African Single Woman

Meet Chebet Mutai, the Kenyan High-Flyer Turning Raw Leather to Gold

Comet Nwosu: The Inconspicuous Reasoning Backing Your Use of Lexicon

Yejide Kilanko On the Making of “A Good Name”
css.php