If You’ve Ever Had Any Interest in Intellectual Property, This Episode of Inkblot’s “Meet & Greet” is For You!

It’s the sixth edition of the “Inkblot Meet & Greet” podcast, hosted by Naz Onuzo, Zulumoke Oyibo, and Damola Ademola as usual.

This episode features Joy Azumara, a senior associate at Jackson Etti And Edu, where she manages the intellectual property department and comes just in time for #IntellectualPropertyWeek.

She deconstructs all of the many aspects of intellectual property, what is considered acceptable and what is not, and lastly, the various methods in which one might defend themselves from concerns of intellectual property theft.

If you’ve ever had any interest in intellectual property then this episode is for you!