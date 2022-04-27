Cheers To Forever! Anita Asuoha ‘Real Warri Pikin’ & Ikechukwu Are Celebrating their 9th Wedding Anniversary

We are happy for couples like Anita Asuoha “Real Warri Pikin” and Ikechukwu, who prove that love is a sweet thing when it is shared with the right person.

The couple celebrated an astounding 9 years of marriage. Bringing back memories, the comedienne shared throwback photos of herself and her hubby on the day of their wedding. Time flies when you’re spending it with the one you love.

“IKECHUKWU I will Marry you again, again and again,” she writes to her husband.

It’s the growth and glow-up for us!

