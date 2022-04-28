Another Sequel to “Wives on Strike” is Coming: Candid Moments On Set with the Cast

Following the success of the classic film “Wives on Strike,” which was released in theatres in 2016, and its equally well-received sequel “Wives on Strike: The Revolution,” which was released in theatres in 2017, a new Wives of Strike film is slated to be released soon.

The sequel, “Wives on Strike: The Revolution” follows these market women fighting against domestic violence after one of them was beaten to death by her husband. This leads to yet another strike by the women against their husbands forcing their hands to stand up for what is right.

The original cast, which includes Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Ufuoma McDermott and Chioma Akpotha, will return for the anticipated sequel, dubbed “Wives on Strike: The Uprising,” together with veteran actress Hilda Dokubo and Bukunmi “Kie Kie” Adeaga and Okey Bakassi.

Meanwhile, here’s a behind-the-scenes look at “Wives on Strike: The Uprising,” courtesy of Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, and others.

