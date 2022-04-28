Connect with us

Another Sequel to "Wives on Strike" is Coming: Candid Moments On Set with the Cast

Enioluwa & Stephanie discuss Gen Z Evolution vs Millennials on the "Me, Her & Everything Else" Podcast

If You've Ever Had Any Interest in Intellectual Property, This Episode of Inkblot's "Meet & Greet" is For You!

Bose Ogulu, Forthcoming Album & More Takeaways from Burna Boy's Interview with Trevor Noah on "The  Daily Show"

Bloopers & Outtakes! This Bonus Episode of "Ndani Real Talk" is Hilarious

Marcy & Diana discuss their various audition experiences in Nigeria and other countries on "Naija Girls Dish"

Nollywood Stars Reminisce Their Various Film Roles With The #TheyCallMe Challenge

Kemi Adetiba, Kunle Remi & Nancy Isime among Nollywood stars to look out for in Netflix's first African podcast "Never Late | African Time"

Watch this Hilarious Episode of Accelerate TV's "Visa on Arrival" Season 2

This Has To Be One of the Most Romantic Adekunle Gold & Simi Moments Ever | Watch

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Following the success of the classic film “Wives on Strike,” which was released in theatres in 2016, and its equally well-received sequel “Wives on Strike: The Revolution,” which was released in theatres in 2017, a new Wives of Strike film is slated to be released soon.

The sequel, “Wives on Strike: The Revolution” follows these market women fighting against domestic violence after one of them was beaten to death by her husband. This leads to yet another strike by the women against their husbands forcing their hands to stand up for what is right.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

The original cast, which includes Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Ufuoma McDermott and Chioma Akpotha, will return for the anticipated sequel, dubbed “Wives on Strike: The Uprising,” together with veteran actress Hilda Dokubo and Bukunmi “Kie Kie” Adeaga and Okey Bakassi.

Meanwhile, here’s a behind-the-scenes look at “Wives on Strike: The Uprising,” courtesy of Omoni Oboli, Uche Jombo, Chioma Akpotha, and others.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chioma Akpotha (@chiomakpotha)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Dokubo (@hildadokubo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Dokubo (@hildadokubo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Dokubo (@hildadokubo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omoni Oboli (@omonioboli)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAZI KOBOKO (@maziekwuruekwu1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Dokubo (@hildadokubo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAZI KOBOKO (@maziekwuruekwu1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAZI KOBOKO (@maziekwuruekwu1)

