Enioluwa & Stephanie discuss Gen Z Evolution vs Millennials on the “Me, Her & Everything Else” Podcast
It’s another episode of the “Me, Her & Everything Else” podcast with Stephanie Coker Aderinokun.
In this week’s episode, Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Stephanie have a sit-down conversation about the Gen Z Evolution vs Millennials. The content creator shares what it’s like being a typical Gen Z, and also shared how he’s able to balance school & creating content.
