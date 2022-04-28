Enioluwa & Stephanie discuss Gen Z Evolution vs Millennials on the “Me, Her & Everything Else” Podcast

It’s another episode of the “Me, Her & Everything Else” podcast with Stephanie Coker Aderinokun.

In this week’s episode, Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Stephanie have a sit-down conversation about the Gen Z Evolution vs Millennials. The content creator shares what it’s like being a typical Gen Z, and also shared how he’s able to balance school & creating content.

Watch the new episode of the podcast below: