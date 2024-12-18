Connect with us

All the Classy Glam & Stylish Looks from AY Makun's "The Waiter" Premiere

Published

2 seconds ago

 on

It was a classy affair at the premiere of AY Makun’s latest movie, “The Waiter,” as the cast and guests stepped out in stylish outfits that perfectly captured the evening’s elegance.

AY, the star of the moment, embraced the theme by dressing as a waiter—but with a sophisticated twist. His sharp suit was designed by Deji & Kola, the same brand behind Ademola Lookman’s outfit at the 2024 CAF Awards, where he was named Player of the Year.

The other stars also came dressed to impress. Shine Rosman looked radiant in a gold outfit with a matching tiara, while Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin) kept it sleek in a black suit, white shirt, and a white clutch. Shaffy Bello brought her signature grace in a green sequined two-piece, while Bucci Franklin, Boma Akpore, and Kunle Remi all showed up in tailored suits that matched the evening’s refined vibe.

The Waiter is set to hit cinemas in Nigeria, Ghana, and Liberia on December 20th.

Check out photos from the premiere below:

AY Makun

Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin)

AY Makun and Shaffy Bello

Shine Rosman

AY Makun and Toke Makinwa

Bucci Franklin

AY Makun and May Yul-Edochie

Kunle Remi and Shaffy Bello

Boma Akpore

Photo credits: @stephn__ad and Ay Makun

