Angelique Kidjo for Premiere Ceremony, Cynthia Erivo on Main Stage | See the 67th Grammy Performances You Can’t Miss

There really is a stellar lineup of performances this year.
Grammy-nominated singer Angelique Kidjo will be performing at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony. The music icon shared the news on Instagram, saying, “I’m honoured to perform at the 67th GRAMMY Premiere Ceremony.”

While Angelique will perform at the Premiere Ceremony, the main Grammy Awards show will feature a stellar lineup of performances, including Oscar-nominated actress Cynthia Erivo, Stevie Wonder, Doechii, John Legend, Janelle Monáe, Brittany Howard, Herbie Hancock, Sabrina Carpenter, Raye, Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Shakira, Teddy Swims, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Jacob Collier, Sheryl Crow, and St. Vincent.

This year’s nominations highlight African talent, with Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, Rema, Yemi Alade, Angelique Kidjo, Shaboozey, Rocky Dawuni, and Jordan Adetunji all receiving recognition across various categories.

For the fifth consecutive year, South African comedian Trevor Noah will return as the host of the award show, which will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The event will air live on CBS from 8 to 11:30 p.m. ET/5 to 8:30 p.m. PT and will also be available for streaming on Paramount+.

 

