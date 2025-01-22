Trevor Noah To Host the 2025 Grammys For the Fifth Consecutive Year

For the fifth consecutive year, South African comedian Trevor Noah will return as the host of the 2025 Grammy Awards. The event is set to air live from Los Angeles on February 2, and despite ongoing wildfires in the region, the show will proceed as planned. In addition to celebrating the best in music, the ceremony will also serve as a fundraiser to aid relief efforts for those affected by the wildfires.

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will take place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, airing live on CBS from 8 to 11:30 p.m. ET/5 to 8:30 p.m. PT, and will be available for streaming on Paramount+.

This year’s Grammy nominations are once again shining a spotlight on Nigerian artists and Afrobeats, with Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, Rema, and Yemi Alade all earning nominations. The Best African Music Performance category, introduced last year, remains an important platform for showcasing African talent on the global stage.

For the full list of African nominees and their categories, check here.