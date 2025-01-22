Adekunle Gold Steps Behind the Camera to Co-Produce Yoruba Music Documentary “The Odyssey”

Music superstar Adekunle Gold is stepping into new creative territory, taking on the role of co-producer for an exciting documentary titled “The Odyssey.” This documentary traces the journey of Yoruba music and its evolution into Afrobeats over the past century.

“We are excited to announce Adekunle Gold as the co-producer of our documentary, The Odyssey,” the team says.

If you’re curious about the musicians your parents or grandparents grew up listening to—or even the ones you’ve heard about but never fully understood—this documentary will give you a deeper look into the rich history of Yoruba music. You’ll get to explore how it shaped the sound of today’s Afrobeats scene, and perhaps uncover a few hidden gems that will make you appreciate the genre even more.

Currently in production, The Odyssey will celebrate 100 years of Yoruba music, charting its evolution across genres and highlighting its influence on modern Afrobeats. Directed by Abba T. Makama, with Bobo Omotayo serving as executive producer, the project also has Papa Omotayo and Tosin Ashafa as producers.