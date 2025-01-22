Connect with us

Adekunle Gold Steps Behind the Camera to Co-Produce Yoruba Music Documentary "The Odyssey"

Afrocentric Fashion Staples for a Stylish 2025

Abi, Japa, Suya: Nigerian-English Words Now Official in the Oxford English Dictionary

Nigerian Àdìrẹ Took the Stage at Sanya & Alkesh Thavrani's Lavish Indian Wedding, Have a Look

Chief Solomon Osagie Alonge: The Iconic Photographer of Benin's Royalty & Everyday Life

Viola Davis Champions Sustainable Style at the Golden Globes by Rewearing a Stunning Dress

Did You Miss Ethiopia's Christmas Celebration Yesterday? Here's All You Need to Know

Rotimi & Vanessa Mdee Celebrate the New Year in Regal Afrocentric Style, Have a Look

Editor’s Picks: Top Photos That Captured Nigeria’s 2024

Rediscover Afro Fashion on 'Christmas in Lagos': Dahmola Unpacks the Details with Jade Osiberu Here

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Music superstar Adekunle Gold is stepping into new creative territory, taking on the role of co-producer for an exciting documentary titled “The Odyssey.” This documentary traces the journey of Yoruba music and its evolution into Afrobeats over the past century.

“We are excited to announce Adekunle Gold as the co-producer of our documentary, The Odyssey,” the team says.

If you’re curious about the musicians your parents or grandparents grew up listening to—or even the ones you’ve heard about but never fully understood—this documentary will give you a deeper look into the rich history of Yoruba music. You’ll get to explore how it shaped the sound of today’s Afrobeats scene, and perhaps uncover a few hidden gems that will make you appreciate the genre even more.

Currently in production, The Odyssey will celebrate 100 years of Yoruba music, charting its evolution across genres and highlighting its influence on modern Afrobeats. Directed by Abba T. Makama, with Bobo Omotayo serving as executive producer, the project also has Papa Omotayo and Tosin Ashafa as producers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Odyssey (@theodysseydoc)

