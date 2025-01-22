On This Day in 2021, Ayra Starr’s Debut EP Made Us All Say “Who’s That Girl?

On this day, January 22nd, 2021, Ayra Starr became that girl. The one who burst onto the Nigerian music scene, taking it by storm with her self-titled debut EP, “Ayra Starr.” It was the day she introduced the world to her unique sound and undeniable talent.

Before this breakthrough, Ayra had already captured attention by covering songs of popular artists on Instagram. But it was in December 2019, when she shared her first original track, that the real magic happened. That post caught the eye of Mavin Records’ Don Jazzy, and the rest, as they say, is history. By January 2020, she had signed her first recording contract with Mavin, and work on her EP began. Fast forward a year later, and the world was ready to meet Ayra Starr. By March 2021, it had topped the charts in countries like Ghana, Uganda, Sierra Leone, and Gambia, accumulating over 11 million streams.

The EP, which featured five tracks, became an instant hit, with each song exploring different facets of Ayra’s artistic journey. From “Away,” which she described as her personal fight song, to “Ija,” a sultry track meant to make women feel empowered and beautiful, the EP showcased her diverse talents. Other tracks like “DITR” (Diamond in the Rough) spoke to the coming-of-age experiences of modern teens, while “Sare” was a love song, and “Memories” encouraged listeners to cherish the moments that make life meaningful. With a perfect fusion of R&B, neo-soul, and Afropop rhythms, Ayra’s EP became the soundtrack of a new generation

Fast forward to today, Ayra Starr has become a global sensation, releasing hit after hit, winning awards, and earning international nominations.

If you haven’t heard her debut in a while, now’s the time to hit play again and relive the magic.