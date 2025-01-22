Connect with us

Inspired Living Music Scoop

On This Day in 2021, Ayra Starr's Debut EP Made Us All Say "Who's That Girl?

Inspired Living

Ogun State Teacher Kayode Adewale Makes Final List for $1 million Global Teacher Prize

BN TV Inspired Living

Pastor Olushola Olaleye Talks Balancing Ministry & Personal Life with Amanda Dara

Inspired Living Scoop

What Does It Take to Earn ₦1,000,000 a Month? Nigerians Share Real Answers

Inspired Scoop

Meet Dr Angela Tabiri, the Ghanaian Mathematician Inspiring African Girls to Love Numbers

Inspired Living Movies & TV Scoop

“I Don’t Compare Myself to Anyone": Keke Palmer Talks Self-Discovery & Career Evolution on The Cut Cover

Career Inspired News

Adebayo Ogunlesi Joins OpenAI's Board of Directors as the AI Giant Expands

Inspired News Scoop

Dr. Adanna Steinacker Takes on Key Role in Women's Health as SSA to the President

Inspired Scoop Style

Chude Jideonwo Celebrates 25 Years in Media in a Cool Orange-Themed Photoshoot

Culture Inspired Living Scoop

Chief Solomon Osagie Alonge: The Iconic Photographer of Benin's Royalty & Everyday Life

Inspired

On This Day in 2021, Ayra Starr’s Debut EP Made Us All Say “Who’s That Girl?

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Ayra Starr/Instagram

On this day, January 22nd, 2021, Ayra Starr became that girl. The one who burst onto the Nigerian music scene, taking it by storm with her self-titled debut EP, “Ayra Starr.” It was the day she introduced the world to her unique sound and undeniable talent.

Before this breakthrough, Ayra had already captured attention by covering songs of popular artists on Instagram. But it was in December 2019, when she shared her first original track, that the real magic happened. That post caught the eye of Mavin Records’ Don Jazzy, and the rest, as they say, is history. By January 2020, she had signed her first recording contract with Mavin, and work on her EP began. Fast forward a year later, and the world was ready to meet Ayra Starr. By March 2021, it had topped the charts in countries like Ghana, Uganda, Sierra Leone, and Gambia, accumulating over 11 million streams.

The EP, which featured five tracks, became an instant hit, with each song exploring different facets of Ayra’s artistic journey. From “Away,” which she described as her personal fight song, to “Ija,” a sultry track meant to make women feel empowered and beautiful, the EP showcased her diverse talents. Other tracks like “DITR” (Diamond in the Rough) spoke to the coming-of-age experiences of modern teens, while “Sare” was a love song, and “Memories” encouraged listeners to cherish the moments that make life meaningful. With a perfect fusion of R&B, neo-soul, and Afropop rhythms, Ayra’s EP became the soundtrack of a new generation

Fast forward to today, Ayra Starr has become a global sensation, releasing hit after hit, winning awards, and earning international nominations.

If you haven’t heard her debut in a while, now’s the time to hit play again and relive the magic.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php