Meet Mavin Records’ Latest Artist Ayra Starr as she Debuts New EP “Ayra Starr”

Mavin Records has welcomed a fresh new artist Ayra Starr and she has come through with a self-titled EP.

Label boss Don Jazzy who described her sound as heavenly officially made the announcement on social media saying, “Last year I met the most incredible 18-year-old girl, her name is @AyraStarr. Through her lyrics guided by her soulful voice, I am able to see the world from a teenagers point of view. Ayra is not just an amazing artist, she is an all-round superstar. It’s been a fantastic experience working behind the scene for over a year and we at Mavin Global are super proud to present to the world today #AyraStarr. Pls follow and join me to welcome to MAVIN @ayrastarr #MavinActivated”

The 5-track EP “Ayra Starr” reveals Ayra’s exceptional songwriting skills and her beautiful vocal flow. The Benin-born, Lagos-based singer pilots love and relationships on “Away”, “Ija” and “Memories” as well as teenage anxiety and vices on “Ditr” and “Sare“. “It’s a joyful experience shaped by a sophisticated soundscape—electric guitar riffs and subtle percussion merge with her unflappable voice to produce a delicious cocktail of heartfelt and carefree anthem.”

Producers who worked on the project include Louddaaa, Gayo Grey and Don Jazzy.

