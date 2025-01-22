Connect with us

Living Scoop Style

Ini Edo Is Giving Everything on "Young, Famous & African"—Are You Watching?

Inspired Living Music Scoop

On This Day in 2021, Ayra Starr's Debut EP Made Us All Say "Who's That Girl?

Events Living Promotions

Discover the Luxe Life: Asherkine and Elite Socialites Dazzle at Suft's Glamorous Lagos Launch

Living

What's the First Thing You'll Do With Your January Salary? BellaNaijarians Respond

Inspired Living

Ogun State Teacher Kayode Adewale Makes Final List for $1 million Global Teacher Prize

BN TV Inspired Living

Pastor Olushola Olaleye Talks Balancing Ministry & Personal Life with Amanda Dara

Inspired Living Scoop

What Does It Take to Earn ₦1,000,000 a Month? Nigerians Share Real Answers

Inspired Living Movies & TV Scoop

“I Don’t Compare Myself to Anyone": Keke Palmer Talks Self-Discovery & Career Evolution on The Cut Cover

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Adedimeji Lateef Discusses Producing "Lisabi" & His Love Story with Mo Bimpe on #WithChude

Culture Inspired Living Scoop

Chief Solomon Osagie Alonge: The Iconic Photographer of Benin's Royalty & Everyday Life

Living

Ini Edo Is Giving Everything on “Young, Famous & African”—Are You Watching?

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: Ini Edo/Instagram

Did Ini Edo light up the third season of Netflix’s “Young, Famous & African? Her debut has certainly sparked buzz, and to celebrate the occasion, the Nollywood icon hosted an exclusive premiere event with her friends and colleagues in the industry. It was a night of glamour and excitement as stars like Timini Egbuson, Kate Henshaw, Iyabo Ojo, Peggy Ovire, Seun Kuti, Mercy Eke, Ilebaye, Idia Aisien, Linda Osifo, and many others turned up in showstopping outfits.

Since her appearance on the reality series, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts. While opinions vary, many praised Ini Edo for her calm and poised presence, which brought a refreshing balance to the often dramatic energy of the show. Others lauded her openness about her surrogacy journey, commending her for adding depth to her role on the series. And, of course, her impeccable fashion choices didn’t go unnoticed, with viewers calling her outfits some of the season’s best. Moments like her iconic line from the trailer—“I can put you in your place, in the queenly way”—have also kept fans talking.

Reflecting on her time on the show, Ini took to Instagram to express her gratitude and excitement:
“Phewww what an adventure 😜 Thank you to all my amazing supporters and lovers for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support…. You guys are the realest💕 Congratulations to all my beautiful cast members… You all are Queens and Kings and I love you and cannot wait to see you all again 🙏 Thank you to the producers and the network of Young, Famous & African … it was indeed an experience.”

See more photos from her premiere and, in case you missed it, the show’s trailer

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php