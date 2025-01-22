Ini Edo Is Giving Everything on “Young, Famous & African”—Are You Watching?

Did Ini Edo light up the third season of Netflix’s “Young, Famous & African? Her debut has certainly sparked buzz, and to celebrate the occasion, the Nollywood icon hosted an exclusive premiere event with her friends and colleagues in the industry. It was a night of glamour and excitement as stars like Timini Egbuson, Kate Henshaw, Iyabo Ojo, Peggy Ovire, Seun Kuti, Mercy Eke, Ilebaye, Idia Aisien, Linda Osifo, and many others turned up in showstopping outfits.

Since her appearance on the reality series, fans have taken to social media to share their thoughts. While opinions vary, many praised Ini Edo for her calm and poised presence, which brought a refreshing balance to the often dramatic energy of the show. Others lauded her openness about her surrogacy journey, commending her for adding depth to her role on the series. And, of course, her impeccable fashion choices didn’t go unnoticed, with viewers calling her outfits some of the season’s best. Moments like her iconic line from the trailer—“I can put you in your place, in the queenly way”—have also kept fans talking.

Reflecting on her time on the show, Ini took to Instagram to express her gratitude and excitement:

“Phewww what an adventure 😜 Thank you to all my amazing supporters and lovers for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support…. You guys are the realest💕 Congratulations to all my beautiful cast members… You all are Queens and Kings and I love you and cannot wait to see you all again 🙏 Thank you to the producers and the network of Young, Famous & African … it was indeed an experience.”

See more photos from her premiere and, in case you missed it, the show’s trailer

