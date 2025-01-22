Discover the Luxe Life: Asherkine and Elite Socialites Dazzle at Suft’s Glamorous Lagos Launch

Suft, one of the game-changers in modern relaxation, has officially landed in Lagos! The much-anticipated launch event for this luxury bean bag brand took place on Saturday, January 4th, 2025, at the stunning new Suft flagship store on Adeniran Ogunsanya Road, Surulere.

Relax in Style

Suft isn’t just a brand; it’s a lifestyle. Known for its premium modern designs and luxurious fabrics, Suft’s mission is simple yet profound: to bring unparalleled comfort and relaxation into your life.

Whether you’re unwinding after a long day, diving into a marathon study session, or hosting a cozy family movie night, Suft has the perfect bean bag for you. Think of it as a hug, a cloud, and a chair all rolled into one!

At Suft, we’re all about levelling up your comfort, said Oluwasemiloore Akoni, Suft Chief Product Officer, at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. We’ve designed each piece with our customers in mind, combining luxurious materials and contemporary style to make every moment a little more indulgent.

Precious Samuel, Suft Chief Operating Officer also added,

Every Suft piece is crafted with purpose. We’re here to redefine relaxation by ensuring that each product delivers an experience that elevates your everyday life.

A Star-Studded Evening

The launch was a glamorous affair that brought together Lagos’ finest. Celebrities and influencers like Asherkine, Seniormanoa, Virtuousi, Dlaureate, Valking, Ihechi Opara, and Victoire Mahounou graced the event, making it a night to remember.

The Suft store, beautifully designed with a warm, modern aesthetic, offered guests a sneak peek into the brand’s exquisite collection. From the best-selling Mellow Lounge to playful picks like the Bunny Cushion and the versatile Game Cloud Bean Bag, there was something for everyone.

Guests were treated to an array of delicious hors d’oeuvres, handcrafted cocktails, and the hottest beats courtesy of top DJs. The Suft Wall provided the perfect backdrop for aesthetic, Instagram-worthy photos, while playful installations and interactive games added a refreshing twist to the night.

Unwrap the Suft Experience

Hundreds of excited guests walked away with branded merch and exclusive gift items to celebrate the store opening. The buzz didn’t stop there—the store’s collection had visitors lining up to make their first Suft purchases.

With standout pieces like the Swing Chair, Lounge Paradise, and the practical yet chic Waist Support Bean Bags, Suft proved that comfort doesn’t have to compromise on style.

Where to Find Suft

Did you miss the grand opening? No worries! You can still experience the magic of Suft by visiting their flagship store at 68 Adeniran Ogunsanya Road, Surulere, Lagos.

Not in Lagos? Head over to the website or check them out on social media @getsuftng (Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Snapchat).

Join the Suft Side

Suft isn’t just furniture — it’s a movement. Whether you’re looking to elevate your space or simply find a little ‘me-time,’ Suft’s luxurious bean bags are the answer. So go ahead, find your happy place, and experience the joy of Suft.

Your next level of relaxation awaits—all wrapped up in a Suft bean bag. Join the Suft side! Enjoy the Suft launch photos below

