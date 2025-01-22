Connect with us

Events Promotions

A Taste of Ireland: Bord Bia hosts its first Tasting Room Event in Lagos!

Events Music

Trevor Noah To Host the 2025 Grammys For the Fifth Consecutive Year

Events Living Promotions

Discover the Luxe Life: Asherkine and Elite Socialites Dazzle at Suft's Glamorous Lagos Launch

Events

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Events Promotions

Re-live a Night of Electrifying Performances and New Beginnings for Rising Stars at the Green Indie and Hennessy Show

Events News Promotions

Mary Olushoga Brings Her Voice to the Brooklyn Academy of Music

Events News Promotions

Oriflame Nigeria Launches Wellosophy Bootcamp 2.0 to Promote Healthier Living

Events News Promotions

Own Your Story, Build Your Wealth: The Money Making Mouth Conference for African Women

Events News Promotions

FREEE Impact Foundation Launches special "Buy One, Gift One" Initiative

Events Promotions

Jameson’s 12 Days of Christmas Lit up Ikeja City Mall With Festive Fun, Creative Experiences, and a Sustainable Twist

Events

A Taste of Ireland: Bord Bia hosts its first Tasting Room Event in Lagos!

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

The city of Lagos hosted an unforgettable evening of Irish spirits and fine dining as the Spirit of Ireland tasting room took centre stage at the upscale Noir Restaurant.

This exclusive gathering united connoisseurs and enthusiasts of Irish spirits for an evening of discovery and delight.

The event showcased a few premium Irish brands, such as Grace O’Malley Irish Whiskey, Independence Irish Whiskey, and The Whistler range of products, which offer a unique perspective on Ireland’s rich spirits heritage.

The guests were taken through the history of these brands and got to savour and understand the intricate taste notes of the products.

The Spirit of Ireland campaign, launched in 2023, is a unique training experience delivered by seasoned drinks experts. It tells the story of Irish spirits, from their renaissance to their future. Through this tasting event, the campaign presented a unique opportunity to explore Irish whiskey, the fastest-growing spirits category in the world.

As part of its mission to promote Irish food, drink, and horticulture globally, Bord Bia, an Irish state agency, brought this exceptional experience to Lagos as one of its avenues in promoting Ireland’s diverse drinks category.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php