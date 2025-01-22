A Taste of Ireland: Bord Bia hosts its first Tasting Room Event in Lagos!

The city of Lagos hosted an unforgettable evening of Irish spirits and fine dining as the Spirit of Ireland tasting room took centre stage at the upscale Noir Restaurant.

This exclusive gathering united connoisseurs and enthusiasts of Irish spirits for an evening of discovery and delight.

The event showcased a few premium Irish brands, such as Grace O’Malley Irish Whiskey, Independence Irish Whiskey, and The Whistler range of products, which offer a unique perspective on Ireland’s rich spirits heritage.

The guests were taken through the history of these brands and got to savour and understand the intricate taste notes of the products.

The Spirit of Ireland campaign, launched in 2023, is a unique training experience delivered by seasoned drinks experts. It tells the story of Irish spirits, from their renaissance to their future. Through this tasting event, the campaign presented a unique opportunity to explore Irish whiskey, the fastest-growing spirits category in the world.

As part of its mission to promote Irish food, drink, and horticulture globally, Bord Bia, an Irish state agency, brought this exceptional experience to Lagos as one of its avenues in promoting Ireland’s diverse drinks category.

