Straight Teeth, Confident Smiles: Join the Invisalign Open Day at Smile 360

Join the fun and celebration with 25% off Invisalign treatments from Thursday the 23rd to Saturday the 25th of January at Smile 360 Lagos and Tuesday the 28th to Thursday 30th of January at Smile 360 Abuja!



What to Expect?

Free consultation and scanning

Up to 25% off Invisalign treatment

Roll the dice and win a full Invisalign treatment worth $4,500.

What’s Your Invisalign Advantage?

Clear Design: Unlike traditional metal braces, Invisalign aligners are virtually invisible, making them a popular choice for adults and top executives who prioritize aesthetics.

Minimal Interference with Lifestyle: The discreet nature of Invisalign fits seamlessly into daily life, making it ideal for professionals, public figures, or individuals who value a polished appearance.

Comfort and Convenience: Invisalign aligners can be easily removed for eating, drinking, brushing, and flossing. This eliminates the dietary restrictions and hygiene challenges often associated with traditional braces.

What Sets Smile360 Apart as a Top 1% Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider?

Earning the title of a Top 1% Diamond Plus Invisalign Provider is a reflection of more than just the number of successful cases they’ve treated. It’s a recognition of their unparalleled expertise, innovative approach, and relentless dedication to delivering exceptional results.

At Smile360, they’re proud to stand among the best, offering orthodontic care that combines skill, empathy, and cutting-edge technology to transform smiles and lives.



Go for Effortless teeth straightening. Click here to reserve your spot at the Smile 360 Invisalign Open Day!



Smile 360 Dental Specialists

Lagos: 40A Cameron Road, Ikoyi, Lagos (0818 136 0000)

Abuja: 5A Nyasa Close, off Ontario Crescent, Maitama, Abuja (0818 136 0023)

Sponsored Content