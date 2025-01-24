Connect with us

Promotions

Start the New Year With Delicious Moments at KFC Nigeria

By Olaseni Coker
4 hours ago

As the New Year begins, there’s no better time to create heartwarming memories with family and loved ones. KFC Nigeria understands the importance of cherishing these moments, which is why they’ve curated special family meal combos to bring everyone together over good times & delicious food.

“At KFC Nigeria, we understand the importance of precious times spent with family and loved ones. These moments are at the heart of why we created our bucket meal combos,” said Satender Singh, CEO of KFC Nigeria.

Imagine sitting at the table with your favorite people, passing around a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken, savoring the flavor of perfectly, freshly fried chicken, and sharing laughter over hearty meals that everyone loves. It’s a tradition worth savoring, and we’re here to make it even better for you this January.

Special January Deals

Bucket Meals – The More, The Merrier

Perfect for sharing with friends, family, or even your colleagues during weekend hang outs, parties and many more joyful. Choose from:

  • 8pcs Chicken with 2 Free Pepsi – Great for small, cozy get-togethers.
  • 12pcs Chicken with 2 Free Pepsi – A bigger treat for medium-sized gatherings.
  • 21pcs Chicken with 2 Free Pepsi – Perfect for parties or extended family celebrations!

Family Meals – More Value, Affordable and Filling

Our Family Meals are designed to bring everyone together at the table, combining your favorite items in one irresistible combo:

  • Family Meal 1: 6pcs Chicken, 2 Regular Yam Fries, 2 Regular Spicy Rice, and 2 Free Pepsi – Just the right size for smaller families.
  • Family Meal 2: 8pcs Chicken, 2 Regular Yam Fries, 2 Regular Spicy Rice, and 2 Free Pepsi – A festive treat for a family that loves variety.
  • Family Meal 3: 12pcs Chicken, 2 Regular Yam Fries, 2 Regular Spicy Rice, and 2 Free Pepsi – For the ultimate family bonding session.

Why Choose KFC Nigeria for Your New Year Feasts?

  1. Unbeatable Taste: From our signature fried chicken to the spicy goodness of our jollof rice, every bite is crafted to perfection.
  2. Family-Friendly Combos: Our bucket chicken meals are designed to cater to families, offering variety, value, and flavor.
  3. Special Discounts: Start the year with savings! Enjoy exclusive deals on your favorite meals.

Visit Them Today

Click here to check out our Instagram page for more updates, mouthwatering visuals, and exciting offers. Follow them at @officialkfcnigeria to stay connected with everything KFC.

