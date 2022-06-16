Bord Bia in partnership with Kerrygold is set to host World Milk Day Campaign in Africa

Connect with us

As has become custom, Bord Bia, the Irish Food Board is set to mark the World Milk Day by hosting a series of in-store and online campaigns throughout Africa to celebrate the richness and health benefits of Irish dairy.

Milk is an important part of a healthy, balanced diet for each individual and the annual World Milk Day provides the perfect opportunity to spread the word. In the last few years, Bord Bia has championed the cause and this year is no exception.  

The theme for this year’s World Milk Day campaign is “Dairy Net Zero” and Bord Bia is partnering with Irish dairy brand, Kerrygold to help promote milk consumption in Africa for the month of June.

According to Nicolas Ranninger, Bord Bia’s Regional Director for Africa,

“We want to celebrate the richness of Irish dairy and Ireland on World Milk Day. Irish dairy has premium quality, superior taste, and is sustainably produced from grass fed cows. Irish dairy cows’ diet consists mainly of grass – which is rich in natural beta carotene and that’s why Irish butter and cheeses are distinctly yellow in colour and tasty – naturally.”

He further opined that

On this day, and throughout the month of June, the benefits that intake of milk and dairy products provide for people are actively promoted around the world. And Africa, being a key market for Irish food and beverage exports and in particular for Irish dairy companies, shouldn’t be left out of the campaign.”

In celebration of WMD 2022, Irish dairy brand Kerrygold will be having their third consecutive World Milk day campaign in Nigeria and South Africa. In Nigeria, the online campaign is tagged #MyKerrygoldReceipe2.0 and in South Africa, the campaign is tagged ‘The Ultimate Butter Master’. Consumers in these respective markets are enjoined to create innovative recipes with the Irish dairy product.

In a build up to World Milk Day 2022, between May 27th-29th 2022, Kerrygold Nigeria held some offline activations at the Ikeja City Mall. Consumers had the opportunity to taste Kerrygold milk and also won exciting prizes. The activations were graced by top influencers like Ufuoma Mcdermott, Jamila Lawal, Chef Tolani (Diary of a Naija kitchen lover)

