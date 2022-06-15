Catch the Major Highlights from the ‘Ladies At The Table Empowerment Series’ by Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers

Connect with us

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, recently held the second edition of its Ladies At The Table Empowerment Series (LATTES).
The virtual event, which was organised with the aim of empowering women in business and career on how to live a well-balanced life was themed: ‘Rising above Bias’.

The second edition of the event featured seasoned panelists like Sola David-Borha, Chairperson, Stanbic IBTC Bank; Nicole Chikwe, Wellness and Fitness Influencer and Tricia Biz, Entrepreneur, and Marketing Expert.

In her opening remarks, Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju, Executive Director, Client Solutions, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC stated the Ladies At The Table Empowerment Series (LATTES) was created to promote empowerment for women through informative sessions that will equip them with the right information to excel in their economic and personal endeavors. She said:

“This event has been put together to enlighten us all on how we can live up to our full potential consciously. We are focusing on issues that are pertinent to rising above the stereotypes in our various fields of expertise and access to basic tools that promote our welfare. If we are encouraged to live up to our full potential, our families, communities, society, and the nation will flourish.”

Speaking at the virtual event, Sola David Borha, Chairman, Stanbic IBTC Bank emphasised the importance of balancing career growth, family, and community, noting that the most successful women are those who have found sustainable methods to handle these aspects of their lives.

According to Sola, the Nigerian woman has several roles to play in both family, career life, politics and in the society as a whole. Being conscious of these roles enables women to develop a creative mindset to take on diverse responsibilities. Citing personal examples, Sola noted that everyone makes mistakes, and we should always learn from them to make us better leaders and persons.

Nicole Chikwe, Wellness, and Fitness influencer, noted that while women need to rise above bias by being career leaders and businesswomen, they also have to be wary of putting themselves at the bottom of their priority list. She said:

“Self-care means identifying and meeting your needs. Many women struggle with guilt when it comes to prioritising themselves, but it is required and crucial for physical and mental health. If you do not properly care for yourself, your body will let you know in negative ways. Any job can make anyone feel overwhelmed or stressed, it is important to always take time out and engage in self-care. Good health is always a prerequisite for more productivity.”

Tricia Olufemi-Olumide, Marketing and Launch Expert spoke on getting seen, which focuses on how to leverage social media to amplify one’s work and personal brand. She emphasized on the need to pre-define one’s purpose for being online. She said:

“Define yourself, what is the reason you want to be seen and what platform do you want to use. All these questions are paramount to building your audience. Always ensure that you understand the rules of whichever platform you decide to use and engage accordingly.”

In her closing remarks, Nike Bajomo, Executive Director Business Development at Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, stated that

“The financial institution is dedicated to encouraging women to win not just in their businesses or careers but also at the home front. She added that the institution will continue to provide equal opportunities for women and enable them to continue to rise above bias.”

“Through programs like this and more, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited has shown commitment to fostering sustainable development and gender parity in Nigeria.”

Watch the event video

