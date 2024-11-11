A Sneak Peek into FUZE Talent Show 3.0: Judges, Talent, and Innovation Await

For three consecutive years, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers has continued to engage Nigerians with its extraordinary talent show, the FUZE Talent Show. This year, from the bustling halls of the Stanbic IBTC Towers, amidst an atmosphere of palpable excitement, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers announced the FUZE Talent Show 3.0 panel of judges. This season promises a remarkable journey of discovery, innovation, and celebration of Nigerian talents across various industries.

The introduction of this season’s judges marks the beginning of another year of Nigeria’s most engaging talent show. These distinguished judges, experts in their respective fields, are set to guide Nigerians on an extraordinary journey of discovery. They will lead participants through performances and presentations to uncover and showcase the best of Nigerian creativity and skill.

Check out the esteemed panel stands ready to helm this exciting exploration of talent.

Funke Adepoju – The Fashion Virtuoso

Funke Adepoju, synonymous with elegance and innovation in Nigerian fashion, takes the helm as the Fashion Judge for FUZE Talent Show 3.0. As the visionary behind Funke Adepoju Couture, she brings a wealth of experience, having merged traditional Nigerian aesthetics with contemporary design to global acclaim.

Her commitment to empowering women through fashion and her keen eye for detail will undoubtedly inspire a new generation of designers. Funke’s role in the FUZE Talent Show is not just to judge, but also to mentor; guiding aspiring fashionistas to weave their dreams into reality.

Akinwande Akinsulire – The Tech Titan

The technology segment of FUZE Talent Show 3.0 will be under the expert gaze of Akinwande Akinsulire, the Director of Engineering at Co-Creation Hub (CcHub). With a decade of experience in software development, product design, and innovation management, Akinwande is a beacon for Nigeria’s burgeoning tech community.

His leadership at CcHub has seen the birthing and nurturing of several initiatives and startups. Fuze Talent Show 3.0 contestants in the tech category will benefit immensely from his insights on innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital transformation.

Korede Bello – The Melodic Maestro

Chart-topping hits, captivating melodies, and that signature wink we can never get enough of. Korede Bello brings his superstar aura to FUZE Talent Show 3.0 as the Music Judge. The “God Win” crooner, known for his unique blend of Afrobeats and R&B, has won not only awards but also the hearts of fans worldwide.

His journey from a budding artist to a household name in the Nigerian music industry serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring musicians. Korede’s keen ear for music and his understanding of the global music scene will be invaluable to the contestants.

Don Flexx – The Digital Dynamo

Don Flexx has significantly impacted the music and entertainment industry, mainly by working with well-known music acts and creating memorable music videos. Born Nonso Asobe, he has made a name for himself as the mastermind behind P-Square’s dynamic and engaging choreography, one of the most famous music groups.

His journey in the entertainment industry began before his notable collaboration with P-Square. Flexx has a rich history of working with renowned artists, showcasing his versatile talent and dedication to the craft of choreography and stage performance. Between 2002 and 2003, he collaborated with Ruggedman, contributing his choreography skills to elevate the artist’s performances. His ability to blend dance with storytelling quickly set him apart in the industry.

Moreover, Don Flexx expanded his portfolio by working with Banky W, not just as a choreographer but also taking on the roles of stage director and hype man. This collaboration highlighted his multifaceted skills and his capability to enhance live performances, making them more engaging and memorable for the audience.

His innovative choreography has become a hallmark of P-Square’s performances, contributing to the group’s continued success and popularity. Don Flexx’s work behind the scenes has been instrumental in bringing a visual and kinetic vibrancy to the music, making each performance unforgettable.

Through his collaborations with these artists, Don Flexx has solidified his position as a pivotal figure in music and entertainment. His contributions have enriched the performances of individual artists and elevated the standard for choreography and stage direction in the industry.

As the Dance Judge of FUZE Talent Show 3.0, he brings more than just his expertise in digital strategy; he embodies the spirit of innovation and creativity. As the founder of FlexxNation, Don Flexx has helped shape the careers of many through his work with top brands and artistes. His insight into content creation, online engagement, and brand building will guide FUZE Talent Show 3.0 contestants in harnessing the power of digital media.

Akah Nnani: The Charismatic Compere

Akah Nnani is a dynamic and charismatic individual best known for his role as the FUZE Talent Show 3.0 host. With a passion for discovering and nurturing new talent, Akah brings unique energy and enthusiasm to the show, making it a must-watch for entertainment fans worldwide. Beyond his hosting duties, Akah is a versatile talent in his own right.

His journey in the entertainment industry marks a blend of creativity, professionalism, and a genuine love for the arts. Akah’s commitment to excellence shines through, whether in front of the camera or behind the scenes.

Off the stage, Akah is equally passionate about mentorship and community engagement. He often lends his time and expertise to up-and-coming artists, helping them navigate the complexities of the entertainment industry. His advocacy for creative expression and his efforts to provide platforms for young talents underscore his dedication to fostering a supportive and inclusive arts community.

Akah Nnani is not just the host of the FUZE Talent Show 3.0; he is an influential figure in the entertainment industry whose work continues to inspire and elevate those around him. His contribution to the arts and support for emerging talents make him a respected and beloved figure far beyond the show’s confines.

As FUZE 3.0 gears up to showcase the best Nigerian talent, these judges are not just evaluators but mentors, innovators, and trailblazers in their respective fields. Their diverse expertise and shared commitment to nurturing talent will make this season of FUZE Talent Show 3.0 a landmark event in Nigeria’s entertainment landscape.

During the unveiling, Kenneth Omeogu, Head of Business Development at Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, expressed that the organisation is building on the tremendous success of previous editions of the FUZE Talent Show. He, therefore, encouraged Nigerians to anticipate a fantastic showcase, promising to unveil new talents, uncover hidden treasures, and celebrate creativity and innovation like never before.

Kenneth emphasised that the show aims to highlight emerging stars and create an environment where creativity can thrive, connections can be made, and Nigeria’s exceptional skills and ingenuity can be showcased. FUZE Talent Show 3.0 goes beyond being just a competition; it represents a movement dedicated to laying the groundwork for the future of Nigerian talent.

To discover the next generation of Nigerian stars, you can tune in to the FUZE Talent Show @stanbicIBTC live on YouTube on Saturday 02 November 2024 by 7 PM and African Magic Showcase DStv 151 on Sunday, 03 November 2024. Participants can also register on the Stanbic IBTC Events App, which is available on Android and iOS; or visit events.stanbicibtc.com.

