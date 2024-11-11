Bama Mayonnaise Is Set to Unveil Its New Brand Ambassador; 2FACE Idibia!

Nigeria’s Iconic mayonnaise brand, Bama, has announced its partnership with one of Africa’s legendary music icons, 2Baba, introducing him as its brand ambassador.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for the brand and the acclaimed artist, whose influence has shaped the music industry in Nigeria and beyond.

The partnership emphasises Bama’s commitment to bringing a fresh twist to Nigerian meals, showcasing it as an essential ingredient that transforms everyday meals into memorable experiences.

In a statement celebrating the partnership, Bama acknowledges the power of collaboration with an icon who resonates with generations of Nigerians. Bama has been an iconic mayonnaise brand for over 50 years, delivering unparalleled taste and quality in the past and an unmatched experience for present and future consumers. This partnership symbolises the brand’s commitment to continually connecting with the Nigerian people through shared values and experiences.

Vincent Egbe, Managing Director of GBFoods, praised the collaboration as “a union of two icons,” saying,

GBFoods is excited to welcome 2Baba into the Bama family. 2Baba has been a timeless force in music, celebrated across generations, and with Bama, we aim to bring that same legendary touch to everyday meals. Together, we’re here to make a bold statement about flavour, and quality.

Ore Atinmo, Marketing Director of GBFoods Nigeria, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating,

Bama, one of Nigeria’s favourite mayonnaises, continues to elevate the category, and partnering with 2Baba unites two legends celebrated across generations. Together Bama continues to redefine mealtime by going beyond bread to elevating other Nigerian meals and making every day a celebration.

Reflecting on his new role, 2Baba, who is not only an award-winning artiste but also a humanitarian, husband, and father, expressed excitement about joining the Bama family.

Known for his soulful voice and unwavering dedication to his fans, he shared,

I have always been a Bama person. My family uses Bama, so partnering with a brand that brings people together over food feels natural. I’m thrilled to represent a brand whose mission resonates with my values. This is more than just a partnership, it’s about celebrating moments that matter with loved ones.

Through this campaign, Bama invites consumers across Nigeria to explore the fun and versatility it brings to meals, positioning itself as the superior mayonnaise to deliver taste for every occasion.

From sandwiches to french fries to Jollof rice, Bama promises to add a tasty twist to Nigerian tables, and now, with 2Baba’s unique influence, it’s set to bring that same magic to screens and households across the country.

