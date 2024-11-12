Connect with us

TransferGo Partners with Healthsend to Offer Affordable Healthcare and Money Transfers for Nigerians

TransferGo Partners with Healthsend to Offer Affordable Healthcare and Money Transfers for Nigerians

By TransferGo
TransferGo, the global fintech empowering a world on the move, has launched a pioneering initiative with Healthsend, a leader in healthcare insurance solutions, which provides fairer money-sending opportunities and affordable healthcare for family members in Nigeria. Thanks to TransferGo, Nigerian migrants can now access a 30% discount on the healthcare plan of their choice to cover a loved one back home—simply by sending money through TransferGo.

Providing international money transfer services to 8 million people worldwide, TransferGo is taking a step further to deliver even more value to its Nigerian customers. Through this debut collaboration, new TransferGo users who complete their third international money transfer will receive a 30% discount on any Healthsend plan for their loved one in Nigeria, combining essential financial and healthcare support into one seamless solution.

“Our mission is to empower Nigerian customers living abroad, not only by providing fairer money-sending opportunities but by offering them more ways to take care of their families and friends,” said Dolapo Omotoso, Revenue Growth Director at TransferGo.

“Many of our team members are migrants themselves, which gives us a deep understanding of the challenges our customers encounter. We know how important it is to look after your loved ones, even when you’re miles away. This partnership is designed to offer peace of mind by ensuring that families and friends back home have access to both fairer financial support and quality healthcare whenever it’s needed.”

Healthsend, powered by WellaHealth, is a platform designed to make high-quality healthcare more accessible and affordable. It offers a range of plans, including world-class benefits, such as monthly doctor’s visits, quality medication delivery for chronic conditions, emergency care, lab and diagnostics services, and basic healthcare coverage—plus more.

About TransferGo
TransferGo is a global fintech company offering simplified and affordable financial services to millions of customers worldwide. With over 12 years of experience, TransferGo provides support to more than 8 million customers across 160 countries while maintaining profitability. Focusing on financial inclusion, TransferGo aims to enhance how individuals and businesses send money internationally.

