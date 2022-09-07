LifeBank, Bookings Africa, HerVest & 20 Other Nigerian Startups Selected for the 2022 Google Black Founders Fund

Google has selected 60 African startups for the second cohort of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund (BFF).

Nigerian startups dominated the list, comprising 23 of the 60 chosen from across Africa. Kenya comes in second with 12 startups, followed by Rwanda with six. Five of the selected startups are from South Africa, four from Uganda, and three from Ghana, and Cameroon. Ethiopia had two startups on the list, while Senegal and Botswana each had one.

Startups in fintech, health tech, and logistics led the list by sector.

In 2021, Google invested $3 million in 50 Black-led African startups through the fund. “In 2022, we are taking our support a notch higher by investing $4 million into 60 Black-led startups. Since 2021, our startups have gone on to raise $87 million in follow-on funding and have hired 500+ more staff,” Google stated.

According to Google, it will introduce the startups to its products, connections, and best practices in order to level the playing field as they develop better products and services that benefit the African economy. The 60 startups will each get up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits and up to $100,000 in equity-free cash.

Here is a list of the 23 startups selected from Nigeria:

Bookings Africa

Clafiya

Eden Life

Estate Intel

Flex Finance

Gamr

Haul 247

Healthtracka

HerVest

Kyshi

LifeBank

Norebase

OneHealth

Pivo

QShop

Scrapays

Shiip

Spleet

Stears

Terawork

Topset Education

Wellahealth

Awabah

Some of the selected startups from other African countries are Healthlane, Ajua, Bee, Mapha, Eversend, Kapsule, Garri Logistics, FlexPay, Exuus, KUDIGO, Keep IT Cool, Brastorne, and Built.

See the full list here.