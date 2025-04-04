Omniverse Africa Summit 2025: Four Days of Innovation and Collaboration Rock Lagos

The Landmark Event Center in Lagos was the epicenter of Africa’s digital revolution last month, as the Omniverse Summit 2025, also known as 2.0, convened thousands of attendees for four days of insightful discussions, announcements, and networking opportunities.

From February 25th to 28th, the summit, themed “Unified by Vision & Empowered by Collaboration,” brought together a diverse array of stakeholders, including government officials, tech innovators, entrepreneurs, creatives, and investors, all focused on shaping the future of Africa’s digital landscape.

Day 1: Setting the Stage for a Collaborative Future

The summit kicked off on Tuesday, February 25th, with registration and networking, setting the stage for collaboration. The opening ceremony featured welcome addresses from key figures such as Charles Emembolu, Co-convener of The Omniverse Africa, and Babajide Sanwo-Olu. Executive Governor Of Lagos State was duly represented by Honourable Commissioner, Innovation, Science & Technology, Lagos State – Olatubosun Alake.

Goodwill messages were delivered by Ambassador Gautier Mignot – European Union Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS and Consul General Weert Börner of the Federal Republic of Germany. A keynote address by Wole Abu of Equinix Nigeria emphasized the summit’s core theme.

The day’s discussions centered on “Building Africa’s Future: Transformation Through Collaboration,” featuring panelists like Ashley Immanuel, Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, and Busola Tejumola. A special announcement on research was made by Punuka, in collaboration with Google and the Federal Ministry for Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy.

The afternoon saw breakout rooms facilitating connections, roundtables, and workshops, followed by a fireside chat on impactful African innovators and the geopolitics of perception, featuring Kenneth Akan and Joshua Chibueze – COO Piggyvest. The day concluded with a session on the role of government in strengthening the creative economy, with panel participation from Beats FM, and an evening networking event at UNDP Innovation Centre.

Day 2: Innovation, Education, and the Future of Work

Wednesday, February 26th, began with a recap of Day 1 and goodwill messages from Charles Odii of SMEDAN, Daser David and Hannatu Musa Musawa, the Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, delivered a welcome address. Ambassador Peter Ryan of Ireland shared insights on Africa’s digital future. A fireside chat between Stephanie Busari of CNN Africa and Mike Feerick, the founder of Alison, explored the intersection of innovation and education.

Panel sessions focused on “The Future of Work: Using Digitalisation and Innovation to Transform the Nigerian Labour Market,” with speakers including representatives from the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF). Aisha Adamu Augie – Director General at the Centre For Black and African Arts and Entertainment spoke on unity, peace, and progress.

The afternoon featured discussions on breaking barriers to innovation, a microtalk on designing accessible futures by Adeyemi Adewole, and a panel on female collaborations in Afrobeats. A Women’s Forum addressed driving inclusive innovation in Africa’s startup ecosystem, with panelists like Adesuwa Okunbo-Rhodes. The day wrapped up with closing remarks and an evening mixer anchored by SMEDAN.

Day 3: Deep Dives and Sector-Specific Explorations

Thursday, February 27th, featured a rich lineup of interactive sessions. Highlights included:

Digital Transformation Room: Policy discussions and workshops on innovation, digital inclusion, and regulatory advancements.

Deal Rooms: Exclusive sessions for business negotiations, connecting startups with investors and funding opportunities.

Gaming Area: A vibrant showcase of Africa’s gaming industry partnered with Fidelity Bank, also featuring MTN Nigeria’s demonstration of its 5G network’s impact on gaming experiences.

Music Conference: Explored the intersection of technology, culture, and entertainment.

Career Centre: Provided mentorship and career advancement advice, helping young professionals navigate the evolving job market.

Experience Zone: Immersive exhibitions on African innovation and the future of work.

Market Place: A dynamic space featuring local products and global solutions.

Day 4: Research Exchange and MSME Empowerment

Friday, February 28th, featured a dedicated Omniverse Research Exchange event, connecting African researchers with the global scientific community to foster evidence-based innovation.

This initiative aimed to elevate African research and encourage collaboration and it was partnered with TechQuest STEM Academy. Throughout the summit, the MSME Clinic provided a unique opportunity for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to receive free advisory services from business experts and digital consultants, addressing growth strategies and key challenges at the MSME Clinics organized at the Digital Transformation Room hosted by GIZ/DTC Nigeria.

Impact and the Road Ahead

The Omniverse Summit 2025 successfully fostered an immersive ecosystem for learning, networking, and collaboration, driving Africa’s digital economy forward. The emphasis on collaboration was echoed by Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, Director General of NITDA, who stressed its importance for Nigeria’s digital transformation.

The summit highlighted the potential of Nigeria’s tech ecosystem to become a global powerhouse, emphasizing innovation, adaptive policies, and the need for robust data protection and cybersecurity measures.

Building on the success of its inaugural edition in 2024, the Omniverse Summit has solidified its position as a pivotal event for Africa’s digital and creative sectors. As we look forward to Omniverse Summit 2026, one thing is certain—Africa’s digital future is brighter than ever!

