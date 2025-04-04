Princess Mayolein’s Bold Move: Reviving Education and Strengthening Ties Between Odual Kingdom and Aberdeen

In a remarkable display of commitment to education and community transformation, Princess Mayolein MacDonald of the Odual Kingdom in Rivers State, Nigeria, has launched The Julie Development Initiative (JDI) Fundraiser with a groundbreaking project aimed at reviving the historic Adibom Community Primary School, driving a transformative push for quality education in rural Nigeria while reinforcing the bond between the Odual Kingdom and Aberdeen.

Princess Mayolein, an engineer by training and a farmer by passion, has never been one to stand on the sidelines. Drawing from her contrasting experiences, benefiting from world-class education in Aberdeen while witnessing the stark reality of underfunded schools in her native community, the princess established The Julie Development Initiative. Named in honour of her late mother, Queen Juliana Macdonald Jamala, whose rallying cry was that “the young must learn and grow”, JDI is dedicated to ensuring that quality basic education becomes a reality for the youth in marginalised areas.

At the recent fundraiser held at The Seven Incorporated Trades of Aberdeen, Trinity Hall, Princess Mayolein gathered 65 distinguished guests, including aristocrats, business leaders and international figures from various industries, to come together to support the revitalisation of Adibom Community Primary School, a historic institution founded in 1916. The event successfully raised funds for essential school supplies, uniforms, and teacher support, reinforcing the princess’s commitment to quality education. More than just an investment in infrastructure, this project is about empowering a generation. Her efforts go beyond classrooms, as she collaborates with local female farmers to sustain school operations and empower the local economy. With the backing of compassionate supporters from Aberdeen and beyond, the initiative is not only breathing new life into the historic school but also fostering a robust, enduring bond between two distinct cultures.

Princess Mayolein’s vision with the Julie Development Initiative is for a future where every child has access to quality education, and it is already turning heads and inspiring communities. By connecting communities across continents, JDI is not only preserving a legacy but also shaping a future where education serves as a foundation for transformation. A highlight of the occasion was the gracious visit of HRH King Temple MacDonald, who honoured Graham Guyan DL, Ronnie Watt OBE, Dr Joe Ochei and Corry Sutherland with special gifts, further cementing the bond between the Odual Kingdom and Aberdeen. The ambitious partnership between Odual and Aberdeen continues to grow, proving that education is a powerful force for strengthening cultural and international ties.

