Connect with us

News

Prince Harry, Prince William & Royal Family Heading to Balmoral Castle Amid Concerns for Queen Elizabeth II's Health

News

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country" - King Charles

News

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has passed away

Career News

LifeBank, Bookings Africa, HerVest & 20 Other Nigerian Startups Selected for the 2022 Google Black Founders Fund

News

Liz Truss Is Officially The New British Prime Minister | Watch Her First Speech as PM

News

Check Out Yung6ix's New Album "Green Light Green 2"

News

It's Happening! Twitter is Testing an "Edit Tweet" Feature

Events News

Hayat Kimya unveils two New Essential Products at an Exclusive Launch Event

News

Island BlockParty Presents... Omah Lay | Saturday, August 20th

News

Applications are now Open for Ashinaga Africa Initiative's Scholarship for Orphaned Students

News

Prince Harry, Prince William & Royal Family Heading to Balmoral Castle Amid Concerns for Queen Elizabeth II’s Health

Published

4 hours ago

 on

ASCOT, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 16: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 48 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Queen Elizabeth II attends day 3 ‘Ladies Day’ of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse on June 16, 2016 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Thursday morning that Queen Elizabeth II‘s health is causing “concern” for her doctors.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement read.

According to a representative for the couple, Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were already in the United Kingdom for a charity event, are now on their way to Balmoral, as reported by the BBC.

Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, his eldest son, Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth’s other sons, Andrew and Edward, as well as her daughter, Princess Anne, have already arrived in Balmoral as well.

We’re wishing Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery!

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau has tweeted well wishes to the Queen and the Royal Family.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Star Features

Biodun Da-Silva: What it Means to Have a Life Partner

Rita Chidinma: A Sickle Cell Warrior’s Story

Women Radio x UN Women Training for Journalists Explores How We Can Represent Women Better in Media

Your Better Self with Akanna: We Must Be Grounded in Reality

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija
css.php