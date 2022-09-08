Prince Harry, Prince William & Royal Family Heading to Balmoral Castle Amid Concerns for Queen Elizabeth II’s Health

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Thursday morning that Queen Elizabeth II‘s health is causing “concern” for her doctors.

“Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement read.

According to a representative for the couple, Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who were already in the United Kingdom for a charity event, are now on their way to Balmoral, as reported by the BBC.

Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, his eldest son, Prince William, and Queen Elizabeth’s other sons, Andrew and Edward, as well as her daughter, Princess Anne, have already arrived in Balmoral as well.

It is understood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their way to Balmoral separately from other royals, but have been in co-ordination with other family members’ plans. — Cameron Walker (@CameronDLWalker) September 8, 2022

We’re wishing Queen Elizabeth II a speedy recovery!

Canada’s prime minister Justin Trudeau has tweeted well wishes to the Queen and the Royal Family.