Buckingham Palace has released a statement to say Queen Elizabeth II has died.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said, “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Earlier today, Buckingham released a statement saying the Queen was under medical supervision.