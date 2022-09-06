Connect with us

News

Liz Truss Is Officially The New British Prime Minister | Watch Her First Speech as PM

News

Check Out Yung6ix's New Album "Green Light Green 2"

News

It's Happening! Twitter is Testing an "Edit Tweet" Feature

Events News

Hayat Kimya unveils two New Essential Products at an Exclusive Launch Event

News

Island BlockParty Presents... Omah Lay | Saturday, August 20th

News

Applications are now Open for Ashinaga Africa Initiative's Scholarship for Orphaned Students

News

Watch Khalid share his thoughts on Hermes' decision to put him up for eviction & relationship with Daniella

News

New Music: L.A.X - Para

Music News

Here's What Kizz Daniel Had to Say About his Tanzanian Show | WATCH

Movies & TV News Nollywood

Mo Abudu, Lola Shoneyin & Kenneth Gyang Pay Tribute to Director Biyi Bandele Following His Passing

News

Liz Truss Is Officially The New British Prime Minister | Watch Her First Speech as PM

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Liz Truss has officially been appointed as the United Kingdom’s new prime minister by Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace issued the following statement, “The Queen received in Audience The Right Honourable Elizabeth Truss MP today and requested her to form a new Administration. Ms Truss accepted Her Majesty’s offer and kissed hands upon her appointment as Prime Minister and First Lord of the Treasury.”

Liz Truss was elected the new leader of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party on Monday, after defeating her opposition, Rishi Sunak, in a Tory vote in which she received 81, 326 votes, compared to Sunak’s 60, 399. She succeeds Boris Johnson, who resigned in early July.

She is now the third female Prime Minister in the United Kingdom, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

In her first speech as Prime Minister, she paid tribute to Boris Johnson, stating that “history will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister.”

Here is her first speech as PM in full:

Good afternoon. I have just accepted her Majesty the Queen’s kind invitation to form a new government.

Let me pay tribute to my predecessor. Boris Johnson delivered Brexit, the Covid vaccine and stood up to Russian aggression. History will see him as a hugely consequential prime minister.

I’m honoured to take on this responsibility at a vital time for our country. What makes the United Kingdom great is our fundamental belief in freedom, in enterprise and in fair play. Our people have shown grit, courage and determination, time and time again.

We now face severe global headwinds caused by Russia’s appalling war in Ukraine and the aftermath of Covid. Now is the time to tackle the issues that are holding Britain back. We need to build roads, homes and broadband faster. We need more investment and great jobs in every town and city across our country. We need to reduce the burden on families and help people get on in life.

I know that we have what it takes to tackle those challenges. Of course, it won’t be easy, but we can do it. We will transform Britain into an aspiration nation with high paying jobs, safe streets and where everyone everywhere has the opportunities they deserve.

I will take action this day and action every day to make it happen. United with our allies, we will stand up for freedom and democracy around the world. Recognising that we can’t have security at home without having security abroad.

As prime minister, I will pursue three early priorities. Firstly, I will get Britain working again. I have a bold plan to grow the economy through tax cuts and reform. I will cut taxes to reward hard work and boost business-led growth and investment.

I will drive reform in my mission to get the United Kingdom working, building and growing. We’ll get spades in the ground to make sure people are not facing unaffordable energy bills and we will also make sure that we are building hospitals, schools, roads and broadband.

Secondly, I will deal hands on with the energy crisis caused by Putin’s war. I will take action this week to deal with energy bills and to secure our future energy supply.

Thirdly, I will make sure that people can get doctor’s appointments and the NHS services they need. We will put our health service on a firm footing.

By delivering on the economy, on energy and on the NHS. We will put our nation on the path to long term success. We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face. As strong as the storm may be, I know that the British people are stronger. Our country was built by people who get things done. We have huge reserves of talent, of energy and determination.

I am confident that together we can ride out the storm. We can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be.

This is our vital mission to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations. I am determined to deliver.

Thank you.

Watch the video below:

Congratulations to Prime Minister Truss.

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Women Radio x UN Women Training for Journalists Explores How We Can Represent Women Better in Media

Your Better Self with Akanna: We Must Be Grounded in Reality

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Farida Yahya: Here’s how you Can Manage a Remote Team Effectively

How Should We Tell The African Story? – A Conversation with Ukamaka Olisakwe
css.php