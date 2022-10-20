Connect with us

News

Liz Truss Resigns As UK Prime Minister

News

5 Things You Should Know About the Nigeria Startup Bill assented to by President Buhari Today

News

Anas Seko has committed himself to creating a cleaner environment & once clean, he wants it to stay that way 

News

Watch Episodes 5 & 6 of Ndani TV’s Web Series “Schooled”

News

ASUU Has Suspended The Strike

News

An HIV-free Generation Starts With You! Call Toll-Free Line 6222 for More Information

Music News

President Buhari awarded Teni, Burna Boy, 2Baba & Anthony Joshua with National Honours | See Full List

News

Stears raises $3.3m Seed Fund backed by MaC VC, Serena Ventures, Luminate Fund

News

Help the Avwunudiogba Family find Abraham

News

How an Engineering Company in Nigeria is Recycling Old Electronics to Make New Ones at Little Cost

News

Liz Truss Resigns As UK Prime Minister

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Liz Truss announced her resignation as the prime minister of the United Kingdom on Thursday after more and more people in her party asked her to step down.

In a statement outside Downing Street, Liz Tuss said she was resigning because she could not do what she was elected to do and had informed the British monarch, King Charles, about her resignation.

“We set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit. I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” she said.

Liz Truss will serve as Prime Minister until a new Conservative Party leader is chosen. She said that a party leadership election will be held within a week to “ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.”

Watch the video below

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.


Advertisement

Star Features

#EndSARSMemorial: To Those Whose Lives Were Cut Short

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

5 Students React to the ASUU Strike Suspension

The Problem With Digital Loan Providers Harassing Defaulters’ Friends and Families

Dennis Isong: Why you Should Focus On Buying a Home
css.php