Liz Truss Resigns As UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss announced her resignation as the prime minister of the United Kingdom on Thursday after more and more people in her party asked her to step down.

In a statement outside Downing Street, Liz Tuss said she was resigning because she could not do what she was elected to do and had informed the British monarch, King Charles, about her resignation.

“We set out a vision for a low tax, high growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit. I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party,” she said.

Liz Truss will serve as Prime Minister until a new Conservative Party leader is chosen. She said that a party leadership election will be held within a week to “ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security.”

