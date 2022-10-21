Connect with us

Finally! Wande Coal’s Debut Album “Mushin 2 Mo’Hits” Is Officially On All DSPs

News

Published

41 mins ago

 on


Nigerian singer and songwriter, Wande Coal has announced that his debut album, “Mushin 2 Mo’Hits” is now available on all streaming platforms, 13 years after its release.

He made this announcement earlier today on Twitter.

The 16-full-track album was released in 2009 by Mo’Hits Records. Mushin 2 Mo’Hits features D’Prince, D’banj, K Switch,  and Dr Sid, and is produced by Don Jazzy.

Listen to the album below:

