Finally! Wande Coal’s Debut Album “Mushin 2 Mo’Hits” Is Officially On All DSPs



Nigerian singer and songwriter, Wande Coal has announced that his debut album, “Mushin 2 Mo’Hits” is now available on all streaming platforms, 13 years after its release.

He made this announcement earlier today on Twitter.

Mushin 2 Mo Hits Out On All Platform pic.twitter.com/aXQJbvjk4X — Wande Coal (@wandecoal) October 21, 2022

The 16-full-track album was released in 2009 by Mo’Hits Records. Mushin 2 Mo’Hits features D’Prince, D’banj, K Switch, and Dr Sid, and is produced by Don Jazzy.

Listen to the album below: