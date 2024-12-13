Connect with us

Watch Timaya Enjoy Life to the Fullest in “Mase” Visuals

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

You’ve grooved to the song “Mase”—now it’s time to experience the visuals. Timaya has dropped the music video for his latest single from the album “Gladiator,” and it’s every bit as carefree as the track itself.

That catchy line, “Your talk no dey bother me, anything I wan do Mase,” comes to life in a video that captures the essence of living stress-free and unbothered.

In the visuals, Timaya embodies this spirit as he chills by the pool, tosses popcorn at the cinema, and enjoys himself in an arcade. It’s all about savouring life’s moments, just as the song’s lyrics encourage.

If “Mase” had you dancing, the video takes things up a notch, radiating pure energy and good vibes.

Watch the visuals for “Mase” below:

