Timaya Teams Up with Tiwa Savage, Olamide Phyno & More on New Album “Gladiator”

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Timaya has returned with his 8th studio album, “Gladiator,” a 13-track project with collaborations with some of the industry’s biggest names, including Tiwa Savage, Olamide, Phyno, and Grenadian soca star Mr. Killa. The album follows his 2020 release, “Gratitude.”

Earlier this year, Timaya teased the album by releasing two singles—“Dey Your Dey” in February and “In My Head” featuring Tiwa Savage in April.

With “Gladiator,” Timaya solidifies his legacy as a leading figure in Afropop, blending modern techniques with his signature dancehall-infused style. Across the album, his versatility is on full display, reaffirming his role as an industry OG who continues to shape the soundscape while staying true to his roots.

The Tiwa Savage collaboration, “In My Head,” stands out as a dance-ready track where Timaya takes on the role of the unattached lover, backed by pulsating claves, sun-soaked piano chords, and an electric guitar that hums with energy.

Hylander-produced “Compozure” brings together elements of South African house and Nigerian highlife, with Timaya’s playful lyrics—delivered in pidgin, Yoruba, and melodic ad-libs—flowing effortlessly over the beat as he serenades a love interest.

The anthemic track “Sweet Us” taps into Nigerian street culture, its call-and-response hook, “As e dey sweet us, e dey pain dem/As e dey pain dem, omo e dey sweet us,” reflecting a popular political taunt in Nigeria, set against a galala beat inspired by Jamaican dancehall.

Stream the new album below

