D'banj's "The Entertainer: The Sequel" is Here—feat. Awilo Logomba, Youssou N’Dour & Zlatan

Mercy Chinwo & Chioma Jesus Celebrate the Goodness of God in "Too Many Reasons"

Watch Crayon Perform His New Romantic Single "Tete"

Olamide, Asake & Fireboy DML Light Up the Screen with "Uptown Disco" Music Video

Victor Collins Releases New Inspiring Anthem "Believe"

Asake Treats Fans to a Live Mashup of His Latest Hits in the “Lungu Boy Experience”

D'banj's New Album Trailer Brings Don Jazzy & Gideon Okeke to the Screen

Tems' "Love Me Jeje," Rema's "Yayo" & Tyla's "Jump" Among Barack Obama's 2024 Summer Playlist

Ric Hassani Drops an Acoustic Version of His Romantic Song "Love & Romance"

Dr Dolor Releases New Album "Echoes of Endurance" with Visuals for "See Finish" feat KPee

Published

1 hour ago

 on

D’banj has returned with a bang, dropping a new album “The Entertainer: The Sequel.” Prior to the album’s release, fans were treated to three singles—“04,” “Koko” and “Worthy”—which set the stage for this new project.

As a follow-up to his 2008 album “The Entertainer,” the album delivers a masterful blend of Afrobeats and Afropop across 11 tracks, with two exclusive bonus cuts.

It boasts a star-studded lineup that crosses continents, featuring collaborations with Grammy-winning Wyclef Jean, African music icons Awilo Logomba and Youssou N’Dour, global superstar Akon, South African sensation DJ Maphorisa, and ‘The Voice’ star Chechi Sarai. D’banj also teams up with some of Nigeria’s finest, including Timaya, Peruzzi, Kayswitch, and Zlatan.

Stream the album below:

