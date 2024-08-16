D’banj’s “The Entertainer: The Sequel” is Here—feat. Awilo Logomba, Youssou N’Dour & Zlatan

D’banj has returned with a bang, dropping a new album “The Entertainer: The Sequel.” Prior to the album’s release, fans were treated to three singles—“04,” “Koko” and “Worthy”—which set the stage for this new project.

As a follow-up to his 2008 album “The Entertainer,” the album delivers a masterful blend of Afrobeats and Afropop across 11 tracks, with two exclusive bonus cuts.

It boasts a star-studded lineup that crosses continents, featuring collaborations with Grammy-winning Wyclef Jean, African music icons Awilo Logomba and Youssou N’Dour, global superstar Akon, South African sensation DJ Maphorisa, and ‘The Voice’ star Chechi Sarai. D’banj also teams up with some of Nigeria’s finest, including Timaya, Peruzzi, Kayswitch, and Zlatan.

Stream the album below: