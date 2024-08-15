Connect with us

Mercy Chinwo & Chioma Jesus Celebrate the Goodness of God in "Too Many Reasons"

#BBNaija S9: Nelita's Anita Ukah Stunned in Red & Black for Her Birthday, See the Lewks

Watch Crayon Perform His New Romantic Single "Tete"

Olamide, Asake & Fireboy DML Light Up the Screen with "Uptown Disco" Music Video

Watch the Thrilling Teaser for Omoni Oboli's "The Uprising: Wives On Strike"

Guinness World Records Names Brian Nwana as the New Record Holder for Most Fast Food Restaurants Visited in 24 Hours

Life After #BBNaija: Ndi Nne Talk About Their Unexpected Eviction, Family Dynamics & Future Plans

Chidimma Adetshina Accepts Invitation to Compete in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

Asake Treats Fans to a Live Mashup of His Latest Hits in the “Lungu Boy Experience”

D'banj's New Album Trailer Brings Don Jazzy & Gideon Okeke to the Screen

2 hours ago

Mercy Chinwo has just dropped the visual for her track, “Too Many Reasons,” featuring gospel powerhouse Chioma Jesus. The song, which is the ninth track on her recently released album  “Overwhelming Victory,” is an anthem of gratitude and reflection.

In describing the essence of “Too Many Reasons,” Mercy shares, “It’s like sitting down with an old friend adjust  counting my blessings. It’s me looking back at the mountains moved and rivers crossed, and knowing that I was never alone, not for a second. It reminds me of where I used to be and where I am now. It’s a sound of thanksgiving. ”

Watch the video below:

