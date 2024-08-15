Mercy Chinwo & Chioma Jesus Celebrate the Goodness of God in “Too Many Reasons”

Mercy Chinwo has just dropped the visual for her track, “Too Many Reasons,” featuring gospel powerhouse Chioma Jesus. The song, which is the ninth track on her recently released album “Overwhelming Victory,” is an anthem of gratitude and reflection.

In describing the essence of “Too Many Reasons,” Mercy shares, “It’s like sitting down with an old friend adjust counting my blessings. It’s me looking back at the mountains moved and rivers crossed, and knowing that I was never alone, not for a second. It reminds me of where I used to be and where I am now. It’s a sound of thanksgiving. ”

Watch the video below: