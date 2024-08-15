Connect with us

#BBNaija S9: Nelita's Anita Ukah Stunned in Red & Black for Her Birthday, See the Lewks

Breaking Down Bonang Matheba's Flawless Beauty Look for Miss South Africa 2024

Double Trouble: Wanni X Handi Light Up the BBNaija 'No Loose Guard' House with Twin Style

#BBNaija: Toke Makinwa Ignites the Screen in Red Hot Look on the 2nd Episode of 'The Buzz'

Chidimma Adetshina Accepts Invitation to Compete in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024

#BBNaija: Toke Makinwa Makes a Stylish Return as Host for THE BUZZ, See the Look

Bonang Matheba & Her Nigerian Glamily Delivered a Night of Unmatched Glamour at Miss South Africa Finale

Miss Universe Nigeria Extends Invitation to Chidimma Adetshina After Her Withdrawal from Miss South Africa

10 Breathtaking Face Cards from Ayra Starr

Miss South Africa: 20 Times Natasha Joubert 'ATE Fashion Up' & Left No Crumbs

Published

16 seconds ago

 on

Model Anita Ukah, one-half of the dynamic Nelita duo in the 9th season of  Big Brother Naija, celebrated her birthday in style.

Anita who is Miss World Nigeria 2018 and Most Beautiful Girl in  Nigeria 2018 (MBGN) looked stunning in a beaded red ball gown with a layer of beads draping from the arm of the dress. She paired this look with a beaded red neckpiece, bold red glam, and her hair styled into curly tips.

For her second look, she wore a sultry corset mini dress with a low plunging neckline, with one arm beaded into a strapped sleeve. The dress has beaded details and was wrapped in feathers around the thighs. She styled this look with blue heels, soft glam with glossy lips and wavy hair

Watch the BTS of her shoot below:

 

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @anita_ukah
Hair: @mizwanneka
Dress: @menaallure
Photo: @photokulture

