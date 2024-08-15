BBNaija S9: Nelita’s Anita Ukah Stunned in Red & Black for Her Birthday, See the Lewks

Model Anita Ukah, one-half of the dynamic Nelita duo in the 9th season of Big Brother Naija, celebrated her birthday in style.

Anita who is Miss World Nigeria 2018 and Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2018 (MBGN) looked stunning in a beaded red ball gown with a layer of beads draping from the arm of the dress. She paired this look with a beaded red neckpiece, bold red glam, and her hair styled into curly tips.

For her second look, she wore a sultry corset mini dress with a low plunging neckline, with one arm beaded into a strapped sleeve. The dress has beaded details and was wrapped in feathers around the thighs. She styled this look with blue heels, soft glam with glossy lips and wavy hair

Watch the BTS of her shoot below:

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @anita_ukah

Hair: @mizwanneka

Dress: @menaallure

Photo: @photokulture

