Mercy Chinwo Blessed Releases New Album “Overwhelming Victory”

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian gospel artist Mercy Chinwo Blessed has returned with a brand new album titled “Overwhelming Victory,” released today, March 1, 2024. This marks Chinwo’s third studio album, following the critically acclaimed “Satisfied” and “The Cross: My Gaze.”

“Overwhelming Victory” is described as a joyful and optimistic collection, filled with hope and faith. Mercy explains to Apple Music, “It depicts victory, joy, and faith in our walk with Christ. I’m excited to share this project, which will encourage not just Christians, but anyone seeking hope and a deeper connection with Jesus Christ.”

The album takes listeners on a journey of personal growth and spiritual evolution, celebrating both Mercy’s own experiences and the potential that lies ahead. “Today, I am a woman who has been blessed and guided by God,” she reflects. “I’m willing to share my story with the world, bring smiles to people’s faces, and encourage them to trust God and stay on their path.”

Featuring 12 tracks, “Overwhelming Victory” also boasts collaborations with renowned gospel ministers Pastor Jerry Eze and Chioma Jesus.

Listen to the album below:

Stream here.

