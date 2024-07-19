Connect with us

D'banj Takes Us to Senegal with "Worthy" feat. Youssou N'dour & Chechi Sarai

Ayo Maff Drops New Single & Music Video "Last Week"

Fireboy DML Puts a New Spin on "Everyday" with an Acoustic Live Session

Discover Nigeria's Finest Summer Vacation Must-Haves for Uber-Chic Women

Stan & Blessing Nze Share their Self-Care Routines with Osas Ighodaro on "Spa With Osas"

"The Hardest Part Was Self-Conviction" - Young Jonn on Transitioning from a Producer to a Performing Artist

BOJ Drops "Jabo" Visuals with Odumodublvck | Watch

Davido Brings the Heat to TxC's "Yebo" Music Video - Get Ready to Dance!

Seyi Vibez's "Lagos" Music Video is a Cautionary Tale of Forbidden Love

Johnny Drille's New Single "Count My Blessings" Makes Gratitude Irresistible

D’banj Takes Us to Senegal with “Worthy” feat. Youssou N’dour & Chechi Sarai

The Koko Master, D’banj has dropped a new single “Worthy” with an accompanying video. This track, featuring Senegalese legend Youssou N’Dour and Nigerian-American “The Voice” contestant Chechi Sarai, is off D’banj’s upcoming album, “The Entertainer: The Sequel.”

The Clarence Peters-directed video, filmed in both Senegal and Nigeria, perfectly complements the sounds produced by EskeezProductions.

D’banj recently announced the release of the single and video with a statement, saying.

Behind every song is a story, and ‘Worthy’ off my upcoming album holds a special place in my heart. Collaborating with the legendary @youssoundour1959 has been an honour beyond words. His presence and the message about valuing our time and energy, about finding what truly matters is something we all go through. Having @chechisarai put her incredible vocals on the track, with @eskeezondbeat producing and @clarenceshotit directing the video, made this journey even more special. Shooting in Senegal and Nigeria was an unforgettable experience.

Watch the video below:

