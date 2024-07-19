Chike’s New Album “Son of Chike” is an Ode to Love, Perseverance & His Roots

Chike is making sense of a rapidly changing world and his place within it on his new album “Son of Chike.”

“Son of God” marks Chike’s third studio album, following “The Brother’s Keeper” released in 2022. The 12-track album features previously released singles like the chart-topping “Egwu” with the late Mohbad and “Man Not God.” In his new album, Chike pays homage to his roots, reaffirms his identity as his father’s son, asks questions of love and skilfully experiments with the iconic highlife of his eastern Nigerian heritage.

Not one to restrict himself, Chike pulls from a wide palette to complement his silky RnB sound. Rapper Ladipoe ushers in the soulful opening track, “Unto You,” with a declaration of unwavering love. “One Day” features a collaboration with street-pop giant Olamide and rising act Amaeya for a rousing ode to perseverance. Through it all, Chike maintains his keen eye for human emotions. “Someone” recognises and accepts the anguish of unrequited love, while “Balance Am” makes the case for righting wrongs and seeking redemption.

Announcing the album earlier this month, Chike said,

#SonOfChike is from me to you. I had a good time making it and an even better time knowing that I was making it for you. I think art should be a collage of experiences and feelings. I tried putting my feelings together and making some sense of it in hopes that you would feel something I had felt or experienced something I had experience

Listen to the album below: