Chike Serves Up Spiritual Anthem! Listen to His New Single “Man Not God”

Afropop and soul singer Chike has officially begun 2024 with a reflective new single “Man Not God.”

Inspired by the classic “Ife Si Na Chi” by Celestine Ukwu, the Igbo highlife musician, “Man Not God” is a soul-stirring folk ballad. Chike’s haunting melodies and soulful vocals deliver a powerful message about the sovereignty of God and the reminder that no one can match the divine. He invites listeners to reflect deeply on their life journeys and divine influence.

Produced by Deeyasso and mastered by NewMix, the song is described as an anthem of humility and faith and features a rich acoustic instrumentation.

Watch the lyric video below: