Connect with us

BN TV Music

Chike Serves Up Spiritual Anthem! Listen to His New Single "Man Not God"

BN TV Career Inspired

Adejoké Bakare Talks Being a Michelin-Starred Chef on CBS Mornings' "The Dish"

BN TV Events Music News Style

Wizkid, Burna Boy, Tems & Stormzy Arrived in Style for Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Show in Paris

BN TV Living

Nicole & Feyi Wrap up Season 1 of "Mummy Mayhem" Podcast with a Special Announcement

BN TV Music

Amaarae Takes Over Vevo with Live Performance of "Princess Going Digital"

BN TV Cuisine

No Fresh Tomatoes? No Problem! Ify's Kitchen Saves the Day with This Cucumber Stew

BN TV Music

This Acoustic Rendition of "Dealer" by Ayo Maff & Fireboy DML is Giving Chill Vibes | Watch

BN TV Inspired Living Style

Cuppy Is in Her Upcycling Era: Watch Her Sustainability Conversation on the SATCoL Podcast

BN TV Music Style

Tyla Reveals All About Her Viral Sand Dress on The Kelly Clarkson Show | Watch

BN TV Music

Adewale Ayuba Talks Fuji Music & Maintaining Relevance with Teju Babyface

BN TV

Chike Serves Up Spiritual Anthem! Listen to His New Single “Man Not God”

Avatar photo

Published

51 mins ago

 on

Afropop and soul singer Chike has officially begun 2024 with a reflective new single “Man Not God.”

Inspired by the classic “Ife Si Na Chi” by Celestine Ukwu, the Igbo highlife musician, “Man Not God” is a soul-stirring folk ballad. Chike’s haunting melodies and soulful vocals deliver a powerful message about the sovereignty of God and the reminder that no one can match the divine. He invites listeners to reflect deeply on their life journeys and divine influence.

Produced by Deeyasso and mastered by NewMix, the song is described as an anthem of humility and faith and features a rich acoustic instrumentation.

Watch the lyric video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Mathew Agono Tells Us All About His Modelling Journey and His Work & Life in Dubai

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Money Matters With Nimi: Financial Strategies Fathers Can Adopt for Better Family Security

Father’s Day 2024: Babajide Duroshola Shares Tips on Balancing Career with Fatherhood

Chaste Inegbedion: Exploring The Importance of Fatherhood in “Bad Boys”
css.php