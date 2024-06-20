Connect with us

Majeeed’s “Rollercoaster (Laba Laba)” Video Captures the Turmoil of Love | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Afropop star, Majeeed has released the visuals for his latest single, “Rollercoaster (Laba Laba).” The song, which dropped earlier this month, explores the ups and downs of romantic relationships.

The video, directed by D6IX, shows Majeeed in a support group, expressing his frustrations at the unpredictability and emotional turbulence of his relationship and hopes for a better love.

Watch below:

Stream it  below:

