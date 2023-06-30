Harrysong releases “God Amongst Men” Album | Listen

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Nigerian singer-songwriter Harrysong has dropped his album, “God Amongst Men.” This body of work consists of 15 tracks featuring a star-studded lineup of artists including Olamide, Fireboy DML, Nandy, Majeeed, Camidoh, Kolaboy, Demarco, and DJ 3gga.

“God Amongst Men” includes two previously released singles: “She Knows,” featuring the talented duo Olamide and Fireboy DML, and the Akwaaba-inspired “Asante,” featuring Camidoh and Majeeed.

 

The new album holds special significance as it marks Harrysong’s first full-length album in six years, following the release of his acclaimed “King Maker” album in 2017.

Listen:

Stream here.

