FeelLikeAChildAgain: Santa’s Sleigh Bells Were One of Haliyat Adewunmi’s Favourite Christmas Memories

Dear Santa, I hope this letter finds its way to the North Pole.

As I sit down to write to you, I’m filled with a mix of emotions; nostalgia, gratitude, and joy.

Growing up, my experiences with Christmas, and with you, were a bit complicated. But as I’ve grown older, I’ve realised that the true magic of Christmas lies not in the presents or the trees, but in the love and connection we share with our families. As I look back on my childhood, I’m reminded of the small, yet significant moments that made Christmas special. We never owned a Christmas tree, but I always looked forward to seeing the twinkling lights on my church’s Christmas tree.

Back at home, the sweet aroma of my mom’s special delicacy wafting from the kitchen has to be one of my most cherished Christmas memories. My family and I would gather in our sitting room, sharing stories and laughter, and for a brief moment, everything felt perfect.

Another cherished Christmas memory is of my siblings and me bundling up and heading to church for a special evening service, where we’d join in singing ‘Silent Night’, our voices blending with the congregations in a magical moment of peace and harmony.

Christmas morning was a whirlwind of excitement, the urge to wear our new Christmas outfits, carefully selected by our parents to make us feel extra special on this most wonderful day of the year, and then rush downstairs to see what wonders you had brought us. But there was nothing to see, because, much to our disappointment, you hadn’t stopped by our house, leaving us to wonder if we’d been naughty or nice, and sparking a lifelong debate about the mysteries of your gift-giving ways.

As I grew older, I began to appreciate the effort and love that went into making Christmas special. I remember helping my mother prepare the Christmas dinner, learning the secrets of her famous recipes, and feeling proud to contribute to the celebration.

Years down the lane, I began to lose touch with the magic of Christmas. The responsibilities of adulthood, the stress of everyday life, and the cynicism of the world around me slowly chipped away at my sense of wonder. I found myself going through the motions of the holiday season without truly feeling the joy and excitement that I once did.

Santa, I’m just 17 but I’m too bored with too many school projects to be defended after the Christmas celebration.

I miss the feeling of lying in bed on Christmas Eve, listening to the sound of your sleigh bells and wondering what wonders you would bring. I miss the excitement of rushing downstairs on Christmas morning, not knowing what surprises awaited me.

Even though this is the sixth letter I’m writing to you and you haven’t stopped by my house.

I’ve grown older to realise Christmas is about the sense of wonder, the feeling of possibility, and the joy of connection that it brings to our lives. It’s about feeling like a child again, full of excitement and curiosity, with a sense of awe and wonder that can’t be replicated.

So, Santa, this year, I’m asking for something special. I’m asking you to help me recapture some of that childhood magic. I want to feel like a kid again, full of wonder and excitement, with a sense of possibility that knows no bounds. I want to experience the joy and enchantment of Christmas through the eyes of a child.

I hope you’ll honour my letter and stop by my house. I know it’s a tall order, Santa, but I have faith in you. You’ve been bringing joy and magic to children’s lives for centuries, and I know that you can do the same for me.

My name is Haliyat Adewunmi, and I hope that this year, you’ll consider stopping by my house and bringing with you a renewed sense of wonder, magic, and joy that will stay with me throughout the year.

_ _ _ _

The BellaNaija #FeelLikeAChild campaign, in collaboration with BreatherNG, presents the perfect opportunity for people to let go of adulthood, let their hair down and ‘play’ like a child for a day. Today with BreatherNG, we’re creating an unforgettable experience for 5 winners and their plus one this December.