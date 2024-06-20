Rukmanisoftie Celebrates “Angel on the Run” Anniversary with Special Gift for Fans

Connect with us

Music

To mark the first anniversary of her critically-praised EP “Angel on the Run,” Nigerian R&B artist Rukmanisoftie surprised fans with a deluxe edition released on Instagram. The special version boasts two brand new tracks, “Softie Vibe Remix” and “Shege Remix.”

Both new tracks were produced by the talented KEVIN LNDN, who added his unique touch to Rukmanisoftie’s distinctive sound. A fresh take on one of the fan favourites, “Softie Vibe Remix” brings an infectious new energy through KEVIN LNDN’s refix.

Meanwhile, the “Shege Remix” delivers an intense and raw interpretation of the original, showcasing Rukmanisoftie’s versatility and depth as an artist.


Reflecting on the anniversary, Rukmanisoftie shares,

The past year has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for all the love and support ‘Angel on the Run’ has received. These new tracks are my way of saying thank you to my fans and sharing more of my musical evolution.

Angel on the Run’ was released to critical attention, establishing Rukmanisoftie as a notable artist in the industry. Stream “Angel on the Run”

Click here to stream the Deluxe Edition

Born and raised in Port Harcourt, Rukmanisoftie discovered her passion for music at a young age. Growing up listening to industry legends like Style Plus, 2face, and P-Square shaped her sound to offer a refreshing take on R&B.

She used music as a means to express her emotions and cope with life’s difficulties. Now based in Lagos, Rukmanisoftie continues to inspire her listeners with her honest and emotive music.

Follow Rukmanisoftie on Instagram and Twitter.

