Celebrating 2 Decades of Greatness! Our Top 6 Picks from 2Baba’s “Face 2 Face” Album

When one typical morning in 2004 2face (now known as 2Baba) woke up, stretched his feet, said a thank you prayer, brushed his teeth, had a shower, and grabbed something to eat, before stepping out into the street and entering the studio to cook up some beats, we knew there was going back for him.

He did cook up some beats, setting the stage for a defining moment in Nigerian music. The result? “Face 2 Face,” a debut album that dropped on May 15th, 2004, and immediately captured hearts. Produced by OJB Jezreel, the album became a major hit in Nigeria and throughout Western and Southern Africa, so much so that it got a South African version, released on January 27, 2006, featuring the original tracklist alongside six bonus remixes.

Hits like “African Queen” and “Nfana Ibaga” travelled internationally. “African Queen,” a song that celebrates the endowment of the African woman was part of the soundtrack for the 2006 American film “Phat Girlz” starring Mo’Nique.

“‘Cause wetin I dey see na the future wey dey pride o.” For those unfamiliar with Nigerian pidgin, it translates to “Because what I am seeing is the future that brings pride.”

2baba must indeed be beaming with pride. Two decades later, “Face 2 Face” is still getting us on our feet and dancing.

See our top 6 songs from the album:

Nfana Ibaga

African Queen

U No Holy Pass

Thank You Lord

Ole

Keep On Rocking